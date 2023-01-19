Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing offensive newcomers from #Tribe23

#Tribe23 is officially in the books from both high school recruiting and the transfer portal (until the spring, that is), and the Florida State Seminoles were able to improve the roster on both sides of the ball.

Overall, coach Mike Norvell and his staff crushed the transfer portal market, while also adding several key players from the high school ranks. The future is bright in Tallahassee.

The Three Stars are back to provide their thoughts on how the staff did with the 2023 recruiting class. Josh Pick, NoleThruandThru and TimScribble linked up on this episode of the podcast to give their thoughts on how Norvell and Co. did with the offensive side of the ball.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Florida State of Recruiting below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Get caught up on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in our official FSU recruiting thread.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

QUARTERBACK: 3 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

TIGHT END: Kyle Morlock (Shorter University)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Casey Roddick (Colorado)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Jeremiah Byers (UTEP)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Keiondre Jones (Auburn)

KICKER: Tyler Keltner (ETSU) - Preferred walk-on

