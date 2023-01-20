#Tribe23 is officially in the books from high school recruiting and the transfer portal (until spring, that is), and the Florida State Seminoles were able to improve the roster on both sides of the ball.

Overall, coach Mike Norvell and his staff crushed the transfer portal market, while also adding several key players from the high school ranks. The future is bright in Tallahassee.

After taking a look at the new additions on the offensive side of the ball, The Three Stars (Josh Pick, NoleThruandThru and TimScribble) are back to take a look at how things went defensively in the 2023 recruiting class.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Florida State of Recruiting below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Get caught up on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in our official FSU recruiting thread.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Conrad Hussey (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Edwin Joseph (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Braden Fiske (Western Michigan)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Gilber Edmond (South Carolina Gamecocks)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Fentrell Cypress (Virginia)

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts

(1/19/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing offensive newcomers from #Tribe23

(12/16/22): Analyzing transfer portal commitments, previewing 12/16 weekend visitors

(12/15/22): Recapping 12/9 visitors as ESD approaches

(11/22/22): Instant reaction to Brock Glenn’s commitment, pre-signing day thoughts

(9/23/22): Breaking down the visitor list for Boston College

(9/23/22): Instant reaction to 5 star WR Hykeem Williams commitment

(9/21/22): Instant reaction to Blake Nichelson’s commitment

(9/2/22): Caziah Holmes, Tribe24 outreach, and LSU visitors

(8/15/22): Instant reaction to Kenton Kirkland’s commitment

(8/5/22): Instant reaction to Samuel Singleton’s commitment

(8/2/22): Seminole Showcase recap, quarterback recruiting

(7/5/22): Some blue chip lineman commits and NIL thoughts

(6/16/22): Recapping a trio of commits and Tae Woody’s addition to the roster

(6/9/22): Breaking down the QB targets

(3/29/22): Quarterbacks

(3/3/22): Previewing FSU’s first 2023 Elite Junior Day