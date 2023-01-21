We’re less than a week from seeing Florida State football’s 2023 recruiting class put pen to paper and officially sign with the Seminoles.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have been grinding over the last few weeks, looking to solidify this year’s group — one that currently sits at No. 15 overall and No. 3 in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

In addition to traversing across the country for in-home visits, that push has also seen players taking visits to Tallahassee. A very nice group of prospects came in last weekend and perhaps an even stronger group will be arriving this weekend.

Ahead of this week’s visits, the Three Stars (Josh Pick, NoleThruandThru and Tim Scribble) jumped behind the mics to recap who came through to see Norvell’s Noles, takeaways from those visits, and NT&T’s thoughts on the Patrick Surtain hire and his heartfelt message of gratitude to the Tomahawk Nation community at the end.

Expected visitors for 1/20-22 weekend

2024 FL WR Tawaski Abrams

2024 VA CB Assad Brown

2024 RB commit Kam Davis

2024 GA TE Kylan Fox

2024 WR commit Camdon Frier

2024 GA ATH BJ Gibson

2025 TN OL Chauncey Gooden

2025 AL EDGE Zion Grady

2024 DB commit CJ Heard

2024 QB commit Luke Kromenhoek

2024 FL DL LJ McCray

2024 TN LB Edwin Spillman

2024 FL DE Dylan Stephenson

2024 FL OL Jason Zandamela

You can listen to the latest episode of the Florida State of Recruiting below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Get caught up on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in our official FSU recruiting thread.

Class of 2023 signees

QUARTERBACK: 3 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Andre Otto (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Conrad Hussey (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Edwin Joseph (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

TIGHT END: Kyle Morlock (Shorter University)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Casey Roddick (Colorado)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Jeremiah Byers (UTEP)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Keiondre Jones (Auburn)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Braden Fiske (Western Michigan)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Gilber Edmond (South Carolina Gamecocks)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Fentrell Cypress (Virginia)

KICKER: Tyler Keltner (ETSU) - Preferred walk-on

