Photo recap: Florida State hosts recruits for Junior Day

Florida State hosted another major recruiting weekend on Saturday, bringing in blue-chip commits and recruits from across the country. Hauling in the No. 16 and No. 1 high school and transfer classes, FSU has been on a hot streak as winter rolls on in Tallahassee.
Tomahawk Nation’s Josh Pick, Tim Scribble, and NoleThruandThru have been doing a three-part series on what the players coming in bring to the table. For a recap of Saturday, check out Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing Jr. Day visitors.
There is always a recruiting discussion going on in the FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #23, so make sure to head on over to the comments section for insight and intel on what’s to come.
Among some of the visitors in attendance were 5-star TE Landon Thomas, 4-star DL Justus Terry, 3- star commit DL Keishawn Mashburn, 5-star commit RB Kam Davis, 3-star DL LJ McCray, 4-star OL Jason Zandamela, 5-star DL Zion Grady, and 4-star WR Tawaski “TJ” Abrams to name a few.
4-star priority #FSU OL target Jason Zandamela has arrived w/ teammates.
: @bakerphotos_ pic.twitter.com/vZCAvtV2VM
5-star #FSU RB commit Kam Davis is back in Tally.
: @TommyM3III pic.twitter.com/6eTDlh4eVC
5⭐️ 2025 Edge Zion Grady has arrived at Florida State:
5⭐️ 2025 ATH Elyiss Williams has arrived for his visit with Florida State:
Here is a photo recap of the event:
- 2025 4-star DL Justus Terry Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- FSU OL Qae’shon Sapp Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- 2024 5-star TE Landen Thomas Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- OL Teriyan Morman Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- 2024 4-star S Jarvis Boatright Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- 4-star OL Jason Zandemela Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- 2024 5-star RB Kam Davis (FSU commit) Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
-
- 2024 DL LJ McCray Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- 2024 4-star DL Omar White Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- 2024 DL Keishawn Masburn Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- 2024 3-star DL LJ McCray (left) Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- Vonte Weaver Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- 2024 3-Star safety Xavier Lucas Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- 2026 OT Bear McWhorter Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- 2024 OL Gemyel Allen Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
- 2024 ATH Chalil Cummings (left) 2023 linebacker Torin Brazell
- ATH Cayman Reynolds Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
