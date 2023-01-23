Photo recap: Florida State hosts recruits for Junior Day

Florida State hosted another major recruiting weekend on Saturday, bringing in blue-chip commits and recruits from across the country. Hauling in the No. 16 and No. 1 high school and transfer classes, FSU has been on a hot streak as winter rolls on in Tallahassee.

Tomahawk Nation’s Josh Pick, Tim Scribble, and NoleThruandThru have been doing a three-part series on what the players coming in bring to the table. For a recap of Saturday, check out Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing Jr. Day visitors.

There is always a recruiting discussion going on in the FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #23, so make sure to head on over to the comments section for insight and intel on what’s to come.

Among some of the visitors in attendance were 5-star TE Landon Thomas, 4-star DL Justus Terry, 3- star commit DL Keishawn Mashburn, 5-star commit RB Kam Davis, 3-star DL LJ McCray, 4-star OL Jason Zandamela, 5-star DL Zion Grady, and 4-star WR Tawaski “TJ” Abrams to name a few.

5⭐️ 2025 Edge Zion Grady has arrived at Florida State: pic.twitter.com/KtMOD9zCFK — MAX (@maxescarpio) January 21, 2023

5⭐️ 2025 ATH Elyiss Williams has arrived for his visit with Florida State: pic.twitter.com/PE6chUe3uX — MAX (@maxescarpio) January 22, 2023

Here is a photo recap of the event: