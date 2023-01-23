 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Photo recap: Florida State hosts recruits for Junior Day

Commits and prospects on campus for Junior Day

By Tommy Mire
5-star RB and FSU commit Kam Davis stops by the indoor practice facility for Junior Day. TALLAHASSEE, FL, Jan 21, 2023
Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation

Florida State hosted another major recruiting weekend on Saturday, bringing in blue-chip commits and recruits from across the country. Hauling in the No. 16 and No. 1 high school and transfer classes, FSU has been on a hot streak as winter rolls on in Tallahassee.

Tomahawk Nation’s Josh Pick, Tim Scribble, and NoleThruandThru have been doing a three-part series on what the players coming in bring to the table. For a recap of Saturday, check out Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing Jr. Day visitors.

There is always a recruiting discussion going on in the FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #23, so make sure to head on over to the comments section for insight and intel on what’s to come.

Among some of the visitors in attendance were 5-star TE Landon Thomas, 4-star DL Justus Terry, 3- star commit DL Keishawn Mashburn, 5-star commit RB Kam Davis, 3-star DL LJ McCray, 4-star OL Jason Zandamela, 5-star DL Zion Grady, and 4-star WR Tawaski “TJ” Abrams to name a few.

Here is a photo recap of the event:

  • 2025 4-star DL Justus Terry Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • FSU OL Qae’shon Sapp Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2024 5-star TE Landen Thomas Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • OL Teriyan Morman Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2024 4-star S Jarvis Boatright Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 4-star OL Jason Zandemela Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2024 5-star RB Kam Davis (FSU commit) Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2024 DL LJ McCray Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2024 4-star DL Omar White Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2024 DL Keishawn Masburn Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2024 3-star DL LJ McCray (left) Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2025 4-star DL Justus Terry Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • Vonte Weaver Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2024 3-Star safety Xavier Lucas Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • OL Teriyan Morman Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2026 OT Bear McWhorter Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2024 OL Gemyel Allen Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2024 ATH Chalil Cummings (left) 2023 linebacker Torin Brazell
  • ATH Cayman Reynolds Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation
  • 2024 ATH Chalil Cummings (left) 2023 linebacker Torin Brazell Peyton Baker - Tomahawk Nation

