Noles News: Jordan Travis talks national title hopes in 2023

Recruiting
Florida State offered 2024 athlete Trey Horne, out of Rabun Gap, Georgia on Tuesday. Horne, who is 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds and is currently unranked as a prospect, holds offers from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kentucky Wildcats, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, West Virginia Mountaineers, and the Vanderbilt Commodores amongst other FBS offers.
Wow! Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University!! @CoachAAtkins @Coach_Norvell @coachdtwhite @qbcoachrr17 @coachmcgowens18 @ElitePositionTr @MohrRecruiting @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/EVhYIsq0yr— Trey horne 2024 (@Treyhorne2) January 24, 2023
The Seminoles recruiting staff has been putting in work on the trail and in the creative department:
Had The Pleasure Of Having @Coach_Norvell and New DB Coach @psurtain23 On Campus This Morning! We Appreciate You Stopping By!#littlethingsbigrings pic.twitter.com/Vpw817VHV8— CHS Football (@CHS_Tornadoes) January 24, 2023
Thank you @FSUFootball and @odellhaggins for stopping by and recruiting our Student Athletes. pic.twitter.com/WQL7KUHvGn— Lake Minneola Football (@LMHS_HawksFTBL) January 24, 2023
#Tribe24 @Coach_Norvell @Noles247 @FSUCoachJP @FSU_Recruiting @CoachGladden9 @RyanBartow @RecruitGeorgia @WestoverFB @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/Nr5Xv3YPfr— Ryan Jenkins (@in28wetrust) January 24, 2023
Thank you @CoachAAtkins with @FSUFootball for coming to The Gap Today #BUILT4ship pic.twitter.com/lClQuLmFQd— Derek White (@coachdtwhite) January 24, 2023
@CoachGMoss @FSU_Recruiting @Zerbe_FSU pic.twitter.com/cPMRcNstGM— Jalon “JT” Thompson (@_4Jalon) January 24, 2023
Had a great weekend at FSU! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/Wumf5DmnQR— Keyari James (@KeyariJames) January 24, 2023
Thank you Florida State University pic.twitter.com/qKq6l5TBOf— ludovic martin 24’ (@ludovicmartin04) January 24, 2023
Amazing visit to @FSUFootball!! Can’t wait to be back in Tallahassee! @Coach_Norvell @JustinCrouse7 @Coach_Tokarz @RLS2294 @ONEWAYINC1 @JalanSowell @_Elite3 @RileyElite3 @QBC_Nashville @ESpillman13 @ChaunceyGooden @apjr_24 pic.twitter.com/9Giy5pzlf8— Jackson Kilburg (@KilburgJackson) January 24, 2023
Had the chance of talking with Class of 2024 4-Star CB & Florida State Commit CJ Heard. @CjHeard_ thinks FSU’s tradition has the BEST fans and tradition in College Football. pic.twitter.com/edYaiyNBpF— College Football Edits (@CollegeEdits) January 25, 2023
I will be back Home at Florida State this weekend! @Coach_Norvell @FSUCoachJP @Coach_Barfield @RyanBartow @dyray22 pic.twitter.com/9TwN9B1YLI— Jake Weinberg (@JakeWeinberg6) January 24, 2023
Stay updated with everything recruiting and transfer portal related with Tomahawk Nation’s FSU recruiting and transfer portal thread.
Class of 2023 signees
QUARTERBACK: 3 star Brock Glenn (TN)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Andre Otto (FL)
DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)
DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)
LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)
LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Conrad Hussey (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Edwin Joseph (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)
Transfer portal commitments
TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)
TIGHT END: Kyle Morlock (Shorter University)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Casey Roddick (Colorado)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Jeremiah Byers (UTEP)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Keiondre Jones (Auburn)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Braden Fiske (Western Michigan)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Gilber Edmond (South Carolina Gamecocks)
DEFENSIVE BACK: Fentrell Cypress (Virginia)
KICKER: Tyler Keltner (ETSU) - Preferred walk-on
Football
Jared Verse: 23% pass rush win rate last season— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 24, 2023
Led all ACC defenders pic.twitter.com/WK400AZ1r7
PFF sat down with quarterback Jordan Travis, who outlined his goals and expectations ahead of what is shaping up to be a big 2023 season:
“I came here to win a national championship. I didn’t come here to win a Heisman.”
“I came to Florida State to change this program around, and I feel like we’re really starting to do that. This is the year for us to put it all together....This is 1000% one of the best all-around rosters in college football heading into next season.”
Offensive improvement by points/drive, 2021->22...— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 24, 2023
1 Wash +1.81
2 Ariz +1.33
3 Kan +1.25
4 USC +1.22
6 FSU +1.01
7 Duke +.97
17 Clem +.55
Declines
130 UVA -1.42
126 Okla -1.02
121 BC -.8
120 Pitt -.77
114 Mia -.66
111 Lville -.56
108 VT -.51
107 NCSU -.51
103 GT -.47
Mentorship! pic.twitter.com/8zrB90hy9E— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) January 24, 2023
Jermaine Johnson, Jared Verse, and Trey Benson in attendance for @FSUHoops matchup against Miami: pic.twitter.com/x9DGsCg7Og— MAX (@maxescarpio) January 25, 2023
Basketball
FSU men’s basketball saw its nine-game winning streak vs. Miami snapped on Tuesday in a blowout loss at home — from Tomahawk Nation’s Matt Minnick:
Coming off a 2-0 road trip that saw FSU scorch the nets, fans were hopeful the good times would keep rolling against the rival Miami Hurricanes. But in a reversal of roles, it was Florida State who couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean while standing on a boat and the ‘Canes who caught fire early and stayed hot throughout. Add pure domination on the glass from Miami and the result was a lopsided loss for the Seminoles, 86-63.
This was the first time Jim Larranaga’s squad in Coral Gables has defeated Leonard Hamilton and the ‘Noles since January 7, 2018.
If FSU’s offense goes how Green goes, its rebounding very well might go how Cleveland goes. And tonight Cleveland was largely mitigated by Miami. Some of that was just Miami not offering up many defensive rebounding opportunities, but they also did a nice job finding him when the ball was in the air. His 5 rebounds were his fewest since grabbing just 2 against Stanford in late November. Cleveland undoubtedly grabbed the attention of opposing coaches over the last 4 weeks and now he’ll find out what life is liked as a marked man. Can the sophomore respond and kick his game up to an even higher level? FSU will need it if they want to win Saturday.
FSU women’s basketball takes the court next against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, another major test for the No. 24 Seminoles as they look to solidify themselves as contenders over the final stretch of the regular season.
Join us on Sunday, January 29th before our game vs Duke for a pregame program celebrating former Florida State Women's Basketball Head Coach Sue Semrau!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/bvPn8WE3Qb— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 24, 2023
Baseball
2024 football and baseball commit Kam Davis got the chance to get hype in a Seminoles uniform:
thanks to the crew pic.twitter.com/R1oUonG8V0— Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) January 24, 2023
Just a few of many new looks for @FSUBaseball. More to come. #OneTribe #PardonOurDust pic.twitter.com/a1Alevt7DM— Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) January 24, 2023
✅— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 24, 2023
- # on @prospectslive Top 300 2023 MLB Draft Prospects
- # on @d1baseballbuzz 2023 College Top 100 Prospects
- # on @prepbaseball Top 200 MLB Draft Prospects
- # on @perfectgameusa 2023 MLB Draft Top 300 Prospects pic.twitter.com/R5B8Fsv62B
Lots of work going on in Dick Howser Stadium this week! @FSUBaseball pic.twitter.com/VmFRtSyjFo— Jason Dennard (@dennardjl) January 24, 2023
Softball
A couple more Top 5⃣ rankings for the Noles #Team40 pic.twitter.com/ev098MgXp5— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 24, 2023
All Sports
What’s weekend for the @Seminoles!— Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) January 24, 2023
Behind the Mic Episode 49 with:@SeminoleAlford @FSUCoachHam
New @FSUFootball TE Jaheim Bell
Apple: https://t.co/7Zmk0AOPW7
Spotify: https://t.co/Emv9XWyXrX
FSU Sports Info put together a quick offseason update on Florida State golfers Luke Clanton, Gray Albright, Frederik Kjettrup, Brett Roberts, and Cole Anderson:
Florida State will host their spring season kick off with the Watersound Invitational at Sharks Tooth Golf Club in Panama City Beach on February 19th-21st. Live scoring can be found on golfstat.com and @fsugolf on Twitter and Instagram.
For the second straight week, Florida State track and field athlete Jeremiah Davis was named the ACC Men’s Field Performer of the Week.
From FSU Sports Info:
Davis jumped a personal best 16.44m which is the top mark in the ACC this season and the third-best mark in the country. His mark was also tied for the third-highest mark in FSU history. Davis is also the only athlete in the country to have top five NCAA marks in both the long jump and the triple jump.
Florida State indoor volleyball players Audrey Koenig and Audrey Rothman have joined the Seminoles’ beach volleyball squad:
Audrey Koenig earned second team All-ACC honors as a sophomore this fall while playing in all 110 sets for the Seminoles’ indoor volleyball team. She led the team in kills with 321 and was second in digs with 253. She earned ACC All-Freshman honors in 2021 along with membership on the 2021 All-ACC Academic Team.
Freshman Audrey Rothman is coming off her first indoor season where she earned a place on the All-ACC Freshman team. She played in 71 sets for the Indoor Seminoles and contributed in multiple ways with 149 kills, 140 digs, 27 total blocks and 17 aces.
Indoor volleyball takes on the sand! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5qFACM7Pbe— FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) January 24, 2023
Two Florida State University online graduate programs placed among the Top 5 nationally, with four total being ranked in the Top 25 in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report rankings.
From the university:
FSU’s information technology and criminology online graduate programs each moved up one spot to No. 5 on the list of public and private universities, while the university’s non-MBA business programs ranked No. 21 and education checked in at No. 25
Florida State University Associate Professor of Chemistry Ken Hanson and FSU Professor of Chemistry Eugene DePrince are researching the effects of adjusting the chirality of molecules.
Molecules don’t literally have hands, but scientists often refer to them in this way when looking at molecules that are mirror images of each other and therefore are not superimposable. And whether a molecule is a lefty or a righty directly affects how they behave and their use in everything from drug design to flavoring foods.
A Florida State University research team led by Associate Professor of Chemistry Ken Hanson previously found a way to turn “left-handed” molecules into “right-handed” ones by using light to induce a proton transfer and the transformation into a different isomer. Now, Hanson and his fellow FSU Professor of Chemistry Eugene DePrince are harnessing the power of math and computers to predict what would happen if you performed that same process in a gap between closely spaced mirrors.
The results, published in the Journal of Physical Chemistry A, suggests that scientists could use these cavities to control the degree of the change in handedness, also referred to as chirality.
The understanding and control of chirality, the property of asymmetry in molecules, is of particular importance for pharmaceuticals, fragrances, food additives and more. Using the wrong-handed molecule can have severe consequences.
