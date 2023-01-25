Noles News: Jordan Travis talks national title hopes in 2023

Recruiting

Florida State offered 2024 athlete Trey Horne, out of Rabun Gap, Georgia on Tuesday. Horne, who is 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds and is currently unranked as a prospect, holds offers from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kentucky Wildcats, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, West Virginia Mountaineers, and the Vanderbilt Commodores amongst other FBS offers.

The Seminoles recruiting staff has been putting in work on the trail and in the creative department:

Had The Pleasure Of Having @Coach_Norvell and New DB Coach @psurtain23 On Campus This Morning! We Appreciate You Stopping By!#littlethingsbigrings pic.twitter.com/Vpw817VHV8 — CHS Football (@CHS_Tornadoes) January 24, 2023

Thank you @FSUFootball and @odellhaggins for stopping by and recruiting our Student Athletes. pic.twitter.com/WQL7KUHvGn — Lake Minneola Football (@LMHS_HawksFTBL) January 24, 2023

Thank you Florida State University pic.twitter.com/qKq6l5TBOf — ludovic martin 24’ (@ludovicmartin04) January 24, 2023

Had the chance of talking with Class of 2024 4-Star CB & Florida State Commit CJ Heard. @CjHeard_ thinks FSU’s tradition has the BEST fans and tradition in College Football. pic.twitter.com/edYaiyNBpF — College Football Edits (@CollegeEdits) January 25, 2023

Class of 2023 signees

QUARTERBACK: 3 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Andre Otto (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Conrad Hussey (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Edwin Joseph (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

TIGHT END: Kyle Morlock (Shorter University)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Casey Roddick (Colorado)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Jeremiah Byers (UTEP)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Keiondre Jones (Auburn)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Braden Fiske (Western Michigan)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Gilber Edmond (South Carolina Gamecocks)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Fentrell Cypress (Virginia)

KICKER: Tyler Keltner (ETSU) - Preferred walk-on

Football

Jared Verse: 23% pass rush win rate last season



Led all ACC defenders pic.twitter.com/WK400AZ1r7 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 24, 2023

PFF sat down with quarterback Jordan Travis, who outlined his goals and expectations ahead of what is shaping up to be a big 2023 season:

“I came here to win a national championship. I didn’t come here to win a Heisman.” “I came to Florida State to change this program around, and I feel like we’re really starting to do that. This is the year for us to put it all together....This is 1000% one of the best all-around rosters in college football heading into next season.”

Offensive improvement by points/drive, 2021->22...

1 Wash +1.81

2 Ariz +1.33

3 Kan +1.25

4 USC +1.22

6 FSU +1.01

7 Duke +.97

17 Clem +.55



Declines

130 UVA -1.42

126 Okla -1.02

121 BC -.8

120 Pitt -.77

114 Mia -.66

111 Lville -.56

108 VT -.51

107 NCSU -.51

103 GT -.47 — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 24, 2023

Jermaine Johnson, Jared Verse, and Trey Benson in attendance for @FSUHoops matchup against Miami: pic.twitter.com/x9DGsCg7Og — MAX (@maxescarpio) January 25, 2023

Basketball

FSU men’s basketball saw its nine-game winning streak vs. Miami snapped on Tuesday in a blowout loss at home — from Tomahawk Nation’s Matt Minnick:

Coming off a 2-0 road trip that saw FSU scorch the nets, fans were hopeful the good times would keep rolling against the rival Miami Hurricanes. But in a reversal of roles, it was Florida State who couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean while standing on a boat and the ‘Canes who caught fire early and stayed hot throughout. Add pure domination on the glass from Miami and the result was a lopsided loss for the Seminoles, 86-63. This was the first time Jim Larranaga’s squad in Coral Gables has defeated Leonard Hamilton and the ‘Noles since January 7, 2018. If FSU’s offense goes how Green goes, its rebounding very well might go how Cleveland goes. And tonight Cleveland was largely mitigated by Miami. Some of that was just Miami not offering up many defensive rebounding opportunities, but they also did a nice job finding him when the ball was in the air. His 5 rebounds were his fewest since grabbing just 2 against Stanford in late November. Cleveland undoubtedly grabbed the attention of opposing coaches over the last 4 weeks and now he’ll find out what life is liked as a marked man. Can the sophomore respond and kick his game up to an even higher level? FSU will need it if they want to win Saturday.

FSU women’s basketball takes the court next against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, another major test for the No. 24 Seminoles as they look to solidify themselves as contenders over the final stretch of the regular season.

Join us on Sunday, January 29th before our game vs Duke for a pregame program celebrating former Florida State Women's Basketball Head Coach Sue Semrau!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/bvPn8WE3Qb — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 24, 2023

Baseball

2024 football and baseball commit Kam Davis got the chance to get hype in a Seminoles uniform:

thanks to the crew pic.twitter.com/R1oUonG8V0 — Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) January 24, 2023

✅



- # on @prospectslive Top 300 2023 MLB Draft Prospects

- # on @d1baseballbuzz 2023 College Top 100 Prospects

- # on @prepbaseball Top 200 MLB Draft Prospects

- # on @perfectgameusa 2023 MLB Draft Top 300 Prospects pic.twitter.com/R5B8Fsv62B — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 24, 2023

Lots of work going on in Dick Howser Stadium this week! ⁦@FSUBaseball⁩ pic.twitter.com/VmFRtSyjFo — Jason Dennard (@dennardjl) January 24, 2023

Softball

A couple more Top 5⃣ rankings for the Noles #Team40 pic.twitter.com/ev098MgXp5 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 24, 2023

All Sports

FSU Sports Info put together a quick offseason update on Florida State golfers Luke Clanton, Gray Albright, Frederik Kjettrup, Brett Roberts, and Cole Anderson:

Florida State will host their spring season kick off with the Watersound Invitational at Sharks Tooth Golf Club in Panama City Beach on February 19th-21st. Live scoring can be found on golfstat.com and @fsugolf on Twitter and Instagram.

For the second straight week, Florida State track and field athlete Jeremiah Davis was named the ACC Men’s Field Performer of the Week.

From FSU Sports Info:

Davis jumped a personal best 16.44m which is the top mark in the ACC this season and the third-best mark in the country. His mark was also tied for the third-highest mark in FSU history. Davis is also the only athlete in the country to have top five NCAA marks in both the long jump and the triple jump.

Florida State indoor volleyball players Audrey Koenig and Audrey Rothman have joined the Seminoles’ beach volleyball squad:

Audrey Koenig earned second team All-ACC honors as a sophomore this fall while playing in all 110 sets for the Seminoles’ indoor volleyball team. She led the team in kills with 321 and was second in digs with 253. She earned ACC All-Freshman honors in 2021 along with membership on the 2021 All-ACC Academic Team. Freshman Audrey Rothman is coming off her first indoor season where she earned a place on the All-ACC Freshman team. She played in 71 sets for the Indoor Seminoles and contributed in multiple ways with 149 kills, 140 digs, 27 total blocks and 17 aces.

Indoor volleyball takes on the sand! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5qFACM7Pbe — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) January 24, 2023

Two Florida State University online graduate programs placed among the Top 5 nationally, with four total being ranked in the Top 25 in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

From the university:

FSU’s information technology and criminology online graduate programs each moved up one spot to No. 5 on the list of public and private universities, while the university’s non-MBA business programs ranked No. 21 and education checked in at No. 25

Florida State University Associate Professor of Chemistry Ken Hanson and FSU Professor of Chemistry Eugene DePrince are researching the effects of adjusting the chirality of molecules.

From FSU: