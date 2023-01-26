As we approach February and the focus on college football recruiting has largely shifted away from the class of 2023, Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles added another key piece to Tribe ‘24 today. Blue-chip wide receiver Tawaski “TJ” Abrams made the call that he plans to spend his college career in Tallahassee.

Abrams is a 5’11”, 175 pound wide receiver from Dunbar High School in Fort Myers, Florida. 247 Sports Composite views Abrams as the 297th best player in the nation (43rd best WR and 46th best player in FL). Abrams claims over 20 offers already, including the Colorado Buffaloes, Georgia Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals, Michigan State Spartans, Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Abrams also runs track for Dunbar and his speed is coveted by FSU, so look for Abrams to factor into the return game as well as on offense. The four-star visited campus with his mother on Friday, January 20, and both were blown away by the family atmosphere and all that Florida State has to offer. He has previously shared with numerous outlets that FSU is his dream school, but the Seminoles’ coaching staff still won him over despite major SEC interest.

