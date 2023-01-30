Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles had one more trick up their sleeve with high school recruiting in the 2023 cycle. After hosting him on an official visit last weekend, FSU has officially flipped linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner.

Brown-Turner had been committed to the North Texas Mean Green since March 2022. An offer from FSU co-DC and linebackers coach Randy Shannon a couple months later started the relationship that came to fruition today. Brown-Turner was blown away by his official visit, cementing his decision to join the CLIMB and become a Seminole.

Brown-Turner’s frame of 6’1” and nearly 210 pounds is reminiscent of current starter Kalen DeLoach when he first arrived in Tallahassee. Speaking with media while on campus, Brown-Turner confirmed that Shannon envisions him growing into a similar role. He will likely need at least two years in the strength and conditioning program before making an impact.

Brown-Turner was injured for much of his junior campaign. 247 Sports considers him the 1495th-best player nationally (128th-best LB and 245th-best player in Texas). He holds nearly 15 offers and chose FSU over the Boston College Eagles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kansas State Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, and SMU Mustangs.