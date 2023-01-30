Noles News: Women’s basketball stuns Duke, former FSU players head to Super Bowl LVII

Football

The ACC is set to release the season schedule on Monday after announcing that Florida State head coach Mike Norvell will take the podium for the ACC Kickoff on July 26.

The AFC and NFC conference championships are over and it seems almost annually the conversation of where the “war chant” originated sparks a debate as both the Atlanta Braves and the Kansas City Chiefs adopted “The Chop” and chant from former Seminoles.

There’s only 1 war chant. — Coach Tony Tokarz (@Coach_Tokarz) January 29, 2023

From Seminoles.com:

Florida State’s “war chant” appears to have begun with a random occurrence that took place during a 1984 game against Auburn. In the 1960s, the Marching Chiefs would chant the melody of a popular FSU cheer. In a sense, that chant was the long version of FSU’s current “war chant.” During a thrilling game with Auburn in 1984, the Marching Chiefs began to perform the dormant melody. Some students behind the band joined in and continued the “war chant” portion after the band had ceased. Most agree the chant came from the fraternity section, but many spirited Seminole fans added the hand motion to symbolize the brandishing of a tomahawk. The chant continued among the student body during the 1985 season, and by the 1986 season, it was a stadium-wide phenomenon. Of course, the Marching Chiefs refined the chant, plus put their own special brand of accompaniment to the “war chant,” for the sound we hear today. Atlanta Braves fans took up their version of the song and chant when former FSU star Deion Sanders came to the plate as an outfielder. The Kansas City Chiefs first heard it when the Northwest Missouri State band, directed by 1969 FSU graduate Al Sergel, performed the chant while the players were warming up for a game against San Diego.

Six former Noles took part in their respective championship games and will now be heading to Super Bowl 57.

Congratulations to #NFLNoles Josh Sweat, Janarius Robinson, Roderick Johnson and Marvin Wilson for advancing to #SuperBowlLVII !!!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/nDRuFD1fWr — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 29, 2023

Recruiting

The recruiting dead period starts today and goes from January 30 until February 28. Florida State has been hosting Junior Day events throughout January bringing in a slew of talent.

To catch up on everything recruiting related check out the FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #24 for all the latest updates and recaps of this past month.

Basketball

No. 24 Women’s hoops (19-5, 8-3 ACC) bounced back after their loss to No. 7 Notre Dame (17-3, 8-2 ACC) and defended their home turf with a 70-57 win over the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 ACC) on Sunday night.

The tag team duo of Makayla Timpson and Ta’Niya Watson led the team in scoring while Timpson finished her 11th double-double of the year (21 pts, 10 rebounds). Watson ended her game with 15 points and Sara Bejedi added 11 in their win.

No. 24 Clemson snuck a win out in the end in an 82-81 victory over the men’s squad after a hard-fought battle late in the second half.

From Tomahawk Nation’s Max Escarpio:

Florida State held an 81-79 lead with 8.5 seconds left and Clemson having possession. The Tigers left Tallahassee with a victory after they picked up an and-one to silence the crowd and head home. The Seminoles will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to face the NC State Wolfpack on Feb. 1. NC State has a 90.1% chance to win, standing at 17-5 on the season. The game will be featured on the ACCN. The Noles are underdogs yet again, according to DraftKings. Their betting line to win the NCAA National Championship is currently +60000, tied with Boston College and Louisville as the lowest-ranked teams in the ACC.

All Sports

Head over to Glory Days Grill for a meet and greet with Rising Spear who is hosting beach volleyball’s Morgan Chacon, cheerleading’s Camrynn Easterling and men’s hoops Jalen Warley on Jan 30 at 8:00 p.m.

The Florida State women’s tennis team fell to No. 7 Stanford 4-0 at the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday.

Fought to the end



No. 7 Stanford 4

FSU 0



Recap: https://t.co/7MboW1ndAE#OneTribe #ITAKickoff — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) January 29, 2023

At the Razorback Invitational, track and field had three Seminoles record an FSU top 10 all-time performance on the final day. For more information check out Three Noles Post Top 10 Marks at Razorback Invitational.