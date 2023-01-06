 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: New Seminoles arrive on campus

The early enrollees and transfer acquisitions are making their way to Tallahassee

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football:

New Seminoles are making their arrival to Tallahasse:

Students, here’s your chance to join the climb:

For the first time in a long time FSU will be heading into an offseason with big-time expectations.

According to CBSSports the Cheez-It Bowl was ranked top four in terms of entertainment.

Sam Hartman is headed to Notre Dame.

Jimbo Fisher is giving up playcalling and it’s going to Bobby Petrino.

Recruiting:

Blake Nichelson is performing well at the All-American Bowl:

Samuel Singleton is showing off nice hands at the event.

Other Sports:

Florida State is rolling:

This is a fairly important change:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...