Football:
New Seminoles are making their arrival to Tallahasse:
January 4, 2023
Students, here’s your chance to join the climb:
If you’re a full-time student at @floridastate and want to join our #NoleFamily recruiting staff, here’s your chance!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 5, 2023
Resumes must be emailed no later than Sunday (Jan. 8) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IFLZN8ofbI
For the first time in a long time FSU will be heading into an offseason with big-time expectations.
According to CBSSports the Cheez-It Bowl was ranked top four in terms of entertainment.
Sam Hartman is headed to Notre Dame.
Jimbo Fisher is giving up playcalling and it’s going to Bobby Petrino.
Recruiting:
Blake Nichelson is performing well at the All-American Bowl:
4-star Florida State LB signee Blake Nichelson intercepts Oregon 4-star QB signee Austin Novosad.— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 5, 2023
Live Updates from the All-American Bowl Practice Day 3: https://t.co/7gVxxL1SUR pic.twitter.com/OrB5lg9K7s
Samuel Singleton is showing off nice hands at the event.
Other Sports:
Second round score of 73 and a 36-hole total of 140 and has Alice Hodge in T8 heading into Friday’s final round of play at the Orlando Women’s International Amateur. pic.twitter.com/W4GDRtcMxq— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 5, 2023
Tamed The Tigers #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/qhlUznM4w5— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 6, 2023
3-0 in ACC play— ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 5, 2023
Ta'Niya Latson: 25.2 PPG
There’s something special going on in Tallahassee @kellygramlich | @fsuwbb pic.twitter.com/YgzgHY1Y9p
This is a fairly important change:
Some postseason news that fans will really like: The @NCAA announced that moving forward the home team in every level of the postseason will be higher seeded team. @NCAABaseball— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 6, 2023
