Football:

New Seminoles are making their arrival to Tallahasse:

Students, here’s your chance to join the climb:

If you’re a full-time student at @floridastate and want to join our #NoleFamily recruiting staff, here’s your chance!



Resumes must be emailed no later than Sunday (Jan. 8) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IFLZN8ofbI — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 5, 2023

For the first time in a long time FSU will be heading into an offseason with big-time expectations.

According to CBSSports the Cheez-It Bowl was ranked top four in terms of entertainment.

Sam Hartman is headed to Notre Dame.

Jimbo Fisher is giving up playcalling and it’s going to Bobby Petrino.

Recruiting:

Blake Nichelson is performing well at the All-American Bowl:

4-star Florida State LB signee Blake Nichelson intercepts Oregon 4-star QB signee Austin Novosad.



Live Updates from the All-American Bowl Practice Day 3: https://t.co/7gVxxL1SUR pic.twitter.com/OrB5lg9K7s — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 5, 2023

Samuel Singleton is showing off nice hands at the event.

Other Sports:

Second round score of 73 and a 36-hole total of 140 and has Alice Hodge in T8 heading into Friday’s final round of play at the Orlando Women’s International Amateur. pic.twitter.com/W4GDRtcMxq — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 5, 2023

Florida State is rolling:

3-0 in ACC play

Ta'Niya Latson: 25.2 PPG



There’s something special going on in Tallahassee @kellygramlich | @fsuwbb pic.twitter.com/YgzgHY1Y9p — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 5, 2023

This is a fairly important change: