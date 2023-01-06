Early Friday afternoon, Utah State defensive end Byron Vaughns was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Vaughns, who originally hails from Fort Worth, stands 6’4 225 pounds.

He’s received offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Cal Golden Bears, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, USC Trojans, Virginia Tech Hokies, and West Virginia Mountaineers since entering the portal in late December. He’s currently on an official visit in South Bend.

From his Utah State bio:

HONORS

Mountain West Championship Game Defensive MVP (2021); Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2020).

2021 (SOPHOMORE SEASON)

Played in all 14 games, making five starts… Finished the season with 43 tackles (20-solo, 23-assist), which included 4.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, to go along with six pass breakups and one forced fumble… Tied for the team lead in pass breakups, and ranked second in sacks and tied for third in tackles for loss… Named the Defensive MVP of the Mountain West Championship Game as he had five tackles, which included 1.0 sacks and 2.0 tackles for loss, at No. 19 San Diego State (12/4)… Tied his career high with eight tackles, which included 2.0 tackles for loss, to go along with a career-high-tying one pass breakup at New Mexico (11/26)… Had a career-high 2.0 sacks and a career-high 3.0 tackles for loss as part of his four total tackles against Hawai’i (10/30)… Had five tackles, including 1.0 tackles for loss, against No. 13 BYU (10/1)… Had three tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, against North Dakota (9/10)… Had three tackles and a pass breakup against Oregon State (12/18) in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

PREVIOUS SCHOOL

Spent three years at the University of Texas, as he redshirted in 2018 and appeared in 10 games in 2019... Did not play during the 2020 campaign... Finished the 2019 season with 14 tackles, including a career-high eight stops against Kansas... Made one tackle and forced a fumble on special teams against TCU... Was a member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s

Honor Roll in the spring of 2020.

HIGH SCHOOL

Three-star prospect that was rated No. 361 nationally (No. 26 OLB) and the 53rd-best recruit in the state of Texas according to 247Sports.com… Listed No. 41 in the Austin American-Statesman’s Fab 55… Chosen to the 2017 Super Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football… Named unanimous first-team all-District 8-5A in 2017 as an outside linebacker at Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth, Texas… Played in only five games as a senior due to an injury, but still had 51 tackles, which included 8.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss, to go along with 15 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, one interception and four passes defended… Selected first-team all-District 8-5A in 2016, as he posted 27.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and two interceptions as a junior… Also caught five passes for 312 yards (62.4 ypc) and two touchdowns… Began his high school career at James Martin HS in Arlington… Also played basketball, baseball and ran track in high school.

PERSONAL

Son of Paul and Natalia Vaughns... Has three siblings... Majoring in interdisciplinary studies.