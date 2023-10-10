Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles landed a verbal commitment for Tribe 26 today. South Florida athlete Darryl “Tre” Bell III announced that he has given a pledge to FSU.

Bell III plays for Goleman Senior High in Hialeah, Florida. He is currently unranked in the 2026 cycle, and he chose the Seminoles over offers from the likes of the Louisville Cardinals, FAU Owls, and Charlotte 49ers.

The 6’0, 175 pound Bell plays on both sides of the ball for his high school team, but FSU is recruiting him as a safety. Mike Norvell personally extended the offer back in May. He becomes the second 2026 commitment for Florida State, alongside 4-star stud wide receiver Devin Carter.

You can check out the newest ‘Nole in his freshman year highlights here:

Check out Tomahawk Nation’s most recent Official Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread to interact with the Three Stars and for more information about FSU recruiting.