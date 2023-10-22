Y’all hear that sound? It’s a combination of jubilance coming from Tallahassee mingled with despair coming from Coral Gables, and my goodness, is it beautiful music to the ears of Seminole faithful.

Mike Norvell and his staff just pulled off a significant recruiting flex. While the ripple effects will be felt nationally, the pain is strongest for the Miami Hurricanes.

If you aren’t familiar with the name Armondo Blount, let us fill you in. He is a 6’4”, 250 pound defensive lineman who plays for Miami Central High School. He is a consensus five-star recruit for the 2025 class who recently announced that he’d be reclassifying to the 2024 cycle, and is currently ranked as the fifth-best 2025 player in the nation by 247Sports Composite. He’s considered the second-best defensive lineman in the nation and THE best player in the state of Florida.

And he just announced that he will be signing with the Florida State Seminoles, spurning the hometown Hurricanes, to whom he’d previously been committed.

Sorry-o, Mario.

This is HOME!!!! I have been discussing with family and I have decided that Florida State is where I am meant to be! I want to thank everyone who have been a part of my recruitment process. I am locked in with my decision God bless. @Valentiauntrell pic.twitter.com/yGgJ9dTB4X — Armondo Blount (@ArmondoBlount) October 22, 2023

Blount is coveted by nearly every major program in the nation, and for good reason. He is the prototypical defensive lineman for championship-caliber programs and projects to be a highly disruptive force at the next level. Hell likely start at DE but should be able to cross train among numerous DL spots based on how he shapes his body. His combination of athleticism, flexibility and bend, sheer power, and quickness is elite.

The scariest part is, he still has a very high ceiling. Once he gets into Coach Storms’ strength and conditioning program and gets coached up? Tell ‘em, Ron.

Assuming he follows through on his pledge, Blount will easily be the best defensive line prospect to join FSU since 2017, when Josh Kaindoh and Marvin Wilson signed with the Seminoles. In my personal opinion, he’d be the most talented since Timmy Jernigan in the 2011 class. That’s how highly I think of Armondo Blount.

Blount has been playing varsity football since eighth grade. In his freshman year at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, he recorded 13 sacks. His sophomore campaign saw him total 16 sacks and 30 TFLs in 11 games. He transferred to Miami Central prior to this season, where he continues to dominate.

Before he started high school, Blount was the AAU Junior Olympic 14-year-old champion in the shot put. He followed that up by winning a Florida 3A shot put state title as a freshman, with personal bests of 55-7.5 in the shot put and 148-10 in the discus throw.

Watch his highlights and remember- these are from his sophomore season.

