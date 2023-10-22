Report: Florida State follows up Duke win by landing 2025 blue-chip linebacker

A win after a win.

As first reported by Noles247, four-star 2025 linebacker Ethan Pritchard out of Seminole High in Sanford committed to Florida State shortly after FSU wrapped up its 38-20 win over the Duke Blue Devils.

Pritchard chose the Seminoles over offers from the like of the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting irish, Kentucky Wildcats, UCF Knights, Miami Hurricanes, Colorado Buffaloes and Louisville Cardinals, amongst others.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Pritchard is the No. 29 linebacker in the 2025 class and No. 292 nationally.

At 6-2, 200 pounds, Pritchard has the appropriate build and desire to play well against the run — listed as an inside linebacker, Pritchard could also roll back to safety or outside linebacker as he’s shown a good ability to play coverage.