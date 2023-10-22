Sunday evening brought news that 5-star defensive lineman Armondo Blount has flipped from the Miami Hurricanes to the Florida State Seminoles and will be reclassifying to the 2024 cycle.

Assuming Blount retains his status as a 5-star in the reclassification, Mike Norvell’s staff becomes the fifth team in the nation to hold commitments from multiple composite 5-star prospects.

Tomahawk Nation’s Three Stars are here to break down what it all means for the Tribe. Josh Pick was busy making kale smoothies tonight, so Tim Alumbaugh and David Stout discuss this significant recruiting victory and touch on the following questions:

What is FSU getting in Armondo Blount?

How important is this commitment for FSU’s defensive line recruiting efforts?

Why is he so highly thought of by recruiting analysts?

Where might he line up to start at FSU?

Where might he be ranked once reclassified into the 2024 cycle?

