Noles News: FSU has outscored opponents 544-239 during 13-game win streak

FSU has the No. 4 recruiting class in the country according to both the 247Sports Composite Rankings and On3 Industry Rankings behind Florida, Ohio State and Georgia.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Armondo Blount

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

We’re just two days out from No. 4 Florida State (7-0, 5-0 ACC) taking on Wake Forest (4-3, 1-3) on the road in Winston-Salem. FSU will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak to the Demon Deacons, a fact not lost on the Seminoles as the prep for the matchup.

Jordan Silversmith has more from Wednesday’s practice:

At the beginning of the year, Florida State was woeful on third down, but their constant pursuit of perfection came to fruition Saturday night. Duke went 4/12 on third down, with FSU converting at an over 50% clip on their end. Wednesday, as usual, focused on situational football, where the Seminoles are now stars. The defense still won the day, forcing Travis to heave a hail mary at the end of the 1-minute drill and forcing four straight stops on third down, but overall, Mike Norvell seemed happy with the day.

“I thought our guys had a good day overall, but still some areas that we need to improve.”

How do the Seminoles match up against Wake Forest? As he does each and every week, the illustrious Tim Alumbaugh sat down with a beat writer from Florida State’s upcoming opponent to get the poop on them — this week, Cam Lemon of Demon Deacons Digest gives an honest outlook on what the Demon Deacons have done this season, where they’ve found success and why they’ve struggled.

Proud to announce that we have surpassed 1,000 members! Being competitive in college sports today requires a strong NIL organization. Our members are helping ensure FSU can retains its place among CFB’s elite programs. Get involved today at https://t.co/2ie43E0iID pic.twitter.com/YxOveOQ0Lk

Some fun facts, via FSU Sports Info:

The state of FL’s CFO sent a public records request to the NCAA relating to the Tez Walker situation. It says the “NCAA's lack of transparency on this issue raises equal protection and anti-trust concerns.” It also notes the info may assist “in any necessary legal proceedings.” pic.twitter.com/WA6U1IiLE6

No. 1 Florida State soccer (13-0-1, 7-0-1) takes on the NC State Wolfpack (3-8-6, 2-3-4) tonight on Senior Night, looking to both clinch the outright regular-season ACC Championship as well as wrap up the first undefeated season in program history:

Last Time Out: The Seminoles dominated from start to finish against Duke in a 4-0 win to clinch at least a share of the ACC Regular Season Championship. It was just the third time that FSU has beaten Duke on the road. FSU was led by Onyi Echegini who tallied her second brace in the past three games. Kaitlyn Zipay and Taylor Huff also added goals for the Seminoles. Cristina Roque picked up her 50th career win as a Seminole and recorded her seventh shutout of the season.

Senior Night: FSU will be honoring nine seniors on Thursday night in Jody Brown, Onyi Echegini, Lauren Flynn, Ran Iwai, Leilanni Nesbeth, Beata Olsson, Leah Pais, Cristina Roque and Kaitlyn Zipay. Echegini, Nesbeth and Pais have all exhausted their eligibility while the remaining six players can use their extra COVID year if they choose. This group boasts an 83-10-2 record over the course of five years with six combined ACC Tournament Championships and ACC Regular Season Championships, three College Cups and a National Championship in 2021.

What’s on the Line?: A lot is on the line for the Seminoles on Thursday as they have a chance to cap off the best regular season in school history. With a win or a tie on Thursday, FSU can clinch the outright ACC Regular Season Championship. FSU can also clinch the outright title with a tie or a loss from Clemson. FSU is also looking to complete the regular season undefeated for the first time in school history. The Seminoles also have the chance to finish the 10-game ACC schedule unbeaten for just the second time in school history. FSU will also look to finish the season unbeaten at home for the 11th time in school history.

Hello No. 1: For the 44th week in school history, the Florida State soccer team is ranked No. 1 following the new United Soccer Coaches Poll on Tuesday. FSU is 48-9-5 all-time when ranked No. 1 and is 22-1-2 when they have been ranked No. 1 since the start of the 2021 season. FSU has never lost at home when they are ranked No. 1 posting a perfect 29-0-0 record.

Getting Hot: FSU forward Onyi Echegini has been very impressive all season but has taken her game to another level in the past three games. In the last three games against Notre Dame, Pitt and Duke, Echegini has scored five goals and has emerged as the ACC’s leading goal scorer while playing in three fewer games than the rest of the teams in the ACC. Echegini has scored 10+ goals in back-to-back seasons and is the first Nole to accomplish that feat since Deyna Castellanos in 2018-19. Echegini also became the first FSU player to win back-to-back ACC Player of the Week awards.

A Star in the Making: Freshman forward Jordynn Dudley has put together one of the best freshman seasons in the country. Dudley has scored nine goals while adding six assists. Dudley had back-to-back two-goal matches against No. 1 North Carolina and Miami. Dudley is the only freshman to have three multi-goal games this season. Dudley is tied for fourth among freshmen for total goals scored this season and is tied for third in the ACC in total goals but is second in the ACC in goals per game behind teammate Onyi Echegini.

Dynamic Duo: The Seminoles have one of the top scoring duos not only in the ACC but also in the country with Jordynn Dudley and Onyi Echegini. Echegini (11) and Dudley (9) have combined to score 20 goals for the Seminoles this season. Echegni leads the ACC in goals scored and Dudley is third, but they are first and second in the conference in goals per game. FSU will be looking to have two double-digit goal scorers for the first time since 2014.

Historic Offensive Numbers: FSU is putting together one of the top offensive seasons in ACC history. During ACC play, FSU has scored 31 goals this season in ACC play which is a new school record. That mark also ranks fourth in ACC history behind UNC in 2007 (37), Virginia in 2014 (35) and UNC in 2005 (32). FSU is also on pace to break the school record for assists per game, points per game and goals per game in a single season.

Spreading the Wealth: Florida State is the best team in the country in terms of spreading the ball around. FSU is ranked first in the country with 3.79 assists per game. Taylor Huff leads the team with 10 assists which ranks third in the ACC and 10th in the country.

Suffocating Defense: FSU has once again been one of the top defensive teams in the country. In its last six matches, the Seminoles have allowed three goals, two of which came against Pitt. Against Miami, the Seminoles did not allow a single shot. This was the first time the Seminoles have held an opponent to 0 shots since Sept. 8, 2019, against Samford. It was the eighth time the Seminoles have held an opponent to 0 shots and just the third time and first time since 2014 that FSU has held an ACC opponent to 0 shots.

Comeback Kids: FSU has trailed just three times this season and have made comebacks in each match to either win or tie the match. FSU has trailed twice at the half this season against Syracuse and No. 18 Pitt and came back to win 3-2 in both matches. FSU also fell behind against No. 1 UNC in the final minutes but got a last-second goal from Mimi Van Zanten to earn the draw.

Finishing Strong: The Seminoles have dominated teams in the final 25 minutes of the match. In the last 25 minutes of their games this season, FSU is outscoring opponents 19-4 with two of those goals being surrendered against No. 1 North Carolina.

Dominating the Second Half: The Seminoles have been unstoppable in the final 45 minutes of their first six matches. In the second half this season, FSU is outscoring their opponents 33-4 compared to just a 11-8 advantage in the first half. Under Head Coach Brian Pensky, the Seminoles have outscored their opponents 74-14 in the second half.