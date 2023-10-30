Noles News: FSU favored by three touchdowns over Pitt

Recruiting

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Armondo Blount

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State football once again took care of business, this time taking down Wake Forest 41-16 on the road to maintain a perfect 8-0 (6-0 ACC) record heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

As he does each week, Jordan Silversmith took a deeper dive into the win and what it means for the Seminoles moving forward:

We’ve looked and asked for consistency all year, and after the most significant home win of the year, the Seminoles followed it up with their most dominant win. It was clear postgame that Mike Norvell felt the same. “I’m really proud of our guys...a lot of different guys had to rise up... definitely excited to come on the road and get the win.” Wake Forest, while not the team of old, still had pundits looking for an upset. They play a unique offense, roll out a stingy defense, and do not beat themselves. Florida State’s response to these facts was to race out to a 34-7 lead at halftime and limit Mitch Griffis to one completion in the first half. With a performance as dominant as Saturday, it would be human nature for Florida State to want to know where they stack up against the other premier teams. Asked about Tuesday’s College Football Rankings release, Keon Coleman did not even know what they were. This truly is the most remarkable part of the Seminole roster. They genuinely believe in Mike Norvell’s gospel. To this team, it is about the work, about going out 1-0 each day, and about not listening to the rankings.

After winning the team’s 14th game in a row, Florida State maintained its No. 4 ranking in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls — though the gap between the Seminoles and Ohio State is 25 points in the former and 15 in the latter.

AP Top 25 Poll: Week 10

USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 10

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings release this Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Up next for FSU is a matchup against the Pitt Panthers (2-6, 1-3 ACC), who are coming off a 58-7 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. If Florida State wins, the Seminoles will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 21.5-point favorite over Pitt. The matchup between the Seminoles and Panthers is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN.

Odds to win 2023 College Football Playoff, via DraftKings

Odds to win 2023 Heisman Trophy, via DraftKings

Strength of Record heading into 1st committee rankings:

1. Ohio State

2. FSU

3. Wash

4. Bama

5. Ole Miss

6. Texas

7. UGA

8. Okla

9. Mich

10. JMU — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 29, 2023

Trey Benson becomes the first player in FSU HISTORY with an 80yd TD catch and an 80yd TD run in his career!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/lAfPLGl5EP — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 28, 2023

Mike McDaniel (jokingly) on Jalen Ramsey: “He totally disappointed me. He told me he was gonna come back and have a pick six, not a pick field goal.” pic.twitter.com/Bmd5RPJ5uD — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 29, 2023

Basketball

Florida State men’s basketball saw its first action of the 2023-24 season, hosting and beating Flagler College in an exhibition game:

The ‘Noles jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the opening two minutes, before getting into a back-and-forth affair over the next 30 minutes. Tied at 71, a long and athletic lineup that included Cam Fletcher, Jamir Watkins, and Taylor Bol Bowen ramped up the intensity and clamped down on defense for the win. Watkins, a transfer from VCU, was the star of the show, making plays all over the court. He finished with 18 points on 6-6 shooting from the field (2-2 from 3), 6 assists, 5 steals, and 3 assists, flashing a Terance Mann-type game. Baba Miller added 16 points and several other Seminoles were in double digits.

Soccer

After clinching the regular season ACC Championship outright last week, the No. 1 Florida State Seminoles soccer team will look to add a tournament title when the squad faces off against Pitt in the ACC Semifinals on Thursday.

FSU vs. Pitt on Thursday night for the second time in two weeks



See y'all in Cary#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/wJE9LmXQrm — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 30, 2023

ACC leading goal scorer✅



Only ACC player to win two ACC Offensive Player of the Week award✅



First FSU player to have back-to-back seasons with 10+ goals since 2018-2019✅



None other than Onyi Echegini #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ViBKY727qi — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 29, 2023

A special night at The Plex



Recap#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/13KGaHUskx — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 28, 2023

Baseball

Softball

Representing on a national level



Three Seminoles will represent their country over the next week in Santiago, Chile, for the Pan American Games



https://t.co/e8FodLCMax#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/m2H3grsrPH — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) October 28, 2023

All Sports

Florida State volleyball (16-8, 10-2 ACC) won its 11th match in its last 13 with a sweep of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday:

FSU was in control through the match winning 25-18, 25-18 and 25-22. The Seminoles recorded 43 kills to the Fighting Irish’s 33, had 42 assists to Notre Dame’s 31 and seven blocks to the home team’s four. Audrey Koenig led Florida State with 13 kills. She also led the Noles with 10 digs and was the top scorer with 15.5 points. Audrey Rothman had 10 kills and Khori Louis eight to pace the FSU offense and Kenna Phelan’s 20 assists were tops for the Seminoles. Kiari Robey recorded four blocks to lead the team while Khori Louis had three. The win is Florida State’s 11th in its last 13 matches with home matches against Pitt on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Virginia on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. next on the schedule.

