Noles News: FSU looking for first 5-0 start since 2015

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

FSU hit its Wednesday practice with an evident sense of urgency, executing up to standard during a situationally-focused day:

Practice started with the offense needing a field goal with less than a minute remaining. Travis led a marvelous drive down the field, ending with a 32-yard Ryan Fitzgerald miss (he made the rest of his kicks on the day). Since the season began, this was the farthest the offense moved the ball in this drill: a sight for sore eyes. Both phases of the ball battled back and forth throughout the day on third down work and red zone plays, with the offense ending with the slight upper hand. Norvell seemed pleased with the day but knew the Seminoles could have executed at a higher level. “We are really pushing our guys this week — getting a little bit more of the speed work, and I like the way guys responded. Wednesday practice working third down stuff, obviously that is a huge emphasis for us.”

Florida State volleyball is 5-0 in conference play for the first time since 2015 after beating the Miami Hurricanes in five sets on Wednesday:

The Seminoles’ strong offense was led by junior outside hitter Audrey Koenig, who recorded a career-high 24 kills on 46 swings - her third career 20-kill match. She also tacked on a career-high tying 19 digs, completing her double-double. Seminoles setters Jelli Draskovic and Kenna Phelan also shined as they each had a double-double of their own, each with 20 assists and 12 digs and 23 assists and 10 digs, respectively. The Seminoles’ defense felt the absence of junior middle blocker Khori Louis, who did not play due to injury. Despite this, Florida State still put up 10 total blocks and 72 total digs. The match began rather close before the Hurricanes took control and held a 22-16 lead. Kiari Robey then stepped up to the service line and spear-headed a 6-1 scoring run to bring the Noles back and tie the set at 22. The set was ultimately decided by the Hurricanes, 27-25, after fending off a determined FSU team. The first set saw 13 ties and multiple lead changes. The second set was highlighted by an incredible rally which included multiple one-handed digs and close calls to keep the ball alive, and was ultimately decided by the Seminoles. This set the tone for the rest of the set as the Noles would win 25-20. Miami then captured the third set and sought to finish the match, but the Seminoles refused to go down as they rallied and forced a fifth set. The final frame was all FSU where they won in dominant fashion, 15-6.

Florida State sophomore Lottie Woad has been named the ACC Women's Golfer of the Month after a September where she earned a pair of top-three individual finishes in two events: