Noles News: FSU looking for first 5-0 start since 2015

Recruiting
Back at the crib this week #GoNoles @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller @psurtain23 @dyray22— Khalil “KJ”Bolden (@KhalilBolden2) October 5, 2023
I heard Doak Campbell gone be rockin Saturday!!!— BJ Gibson (@BJGibson10) October 4, 2023
I’ll be at the Florida State v Virginia Tech game this Saturday !!! #GoNoles @psurtain23 @Warchant @TomahawkNation @Noles247 @FSU_Recruiting @Coach_Davis22 @JeremyO_Johnson @lukewinstel @RWrightRivals @MohrRecruiting @adamgorney @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/pbSRsbmeGc— Devin Williams (@DevinWilliams21) October 5, 2023
EVERYDAY IS A GREAT DAY TO BE A NOLE #NoleFamily #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/gZVUmaPn8z— Jamorie Flagg (@J_Flagg99) October 4, 2023
#NoleFamily #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/XdKVT9Fq9S— Antonio branch jr (@3gumpp) October 4, 2023
Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)
TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)
KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)
Football
FSU hit its Wednesday practice with an evident sense of urgency, executing up to standard during a situationally-focused day:
Practice started with the offense needing a field goal with less than a minute remaining. Travis led a marvelous drive down the field, ending with a 32-yard Ryan Fitzgerald miss (he made the rest of his kicks on the day). Since the season began, this was the farthest the offense moved the ball in this drill: a sight for sore eyes.
Both phases of the ball battled back and forth throughout the day on third down work and red zone plays, with the offense ending with the slight upper hand. Norvell seemed pleased with the day but knew the Seminoles could have executed at a higher level.
“We are really pushing our guys this week — getting a little bit more of the speed work, and I like the way guys responded. Wednesday practice working third down stuff, obviously that is a huge emphasis for us.”
What will be FSU’s record by the end of October? How will FSU vs. Virginia Tech go? We’re surveying you for your take, dear Tomahawk Nation readers:
2023 ACC Championship Odds, via DraftKings
- Florida State Seminoles (-165)
- Miami Hurricanes (+650)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (+750)
- Louisville Cardinals (+750)
- Duke Blue Devils (+1200)
- Clemson Tigers (+1800)
- Syracuse Orange (+4500)
- NC State Wolfpack (+8000)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+12000)
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+15000)
- Virginia Tech Hokies (+20000)
- Pittsburgh Panthers (+30000)
- Virginia Cavaliers (+50000)
- Boston College Eagles (+50000)
Odds to win 2023 national championship, via DraftKings
- Georgia Bulldogs (+300)
- Michigan Wolverines (+400)
- Texas Longhorns (+750)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (+750)
- Florida State Seminoles (+900)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (+1400)
- Washington Huskies (+1500)
- Oregon Ducks (+1600)
- USC Trojans (+1800)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (+2500)
Episode 325: Let's talk @HokiesFB with the QB that accounted for 5 total TDs last week... Kyron Drones!— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) October 4, 2023
Plus, we preview the Hokies traveling to #5 FSU this weekend #CFB #Hokies #NoleFamily
Watch now: https://t.co/CAJgIUYaJr pic.twitter.com/FBtMzo07fW
More on the Noles than any other ACC affiliated program #OneTribe | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/7ighWO1bAM— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) October 4, 2023
"Coach trusts us to do what we do on the field, so we've been having fun."@keoncoleman6 joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report presented by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/flpiKQm4Yq— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 4, 2023
The NCAA has voted to eliminate the annual limit on initial counters in FBS. So, you can replace as many scholarships as you lose up to 85 scholarships.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 4, 2023
DI Council approves changes to notification-of-transfer windows:https://t.co/eMzR4l9Ncv— NCAA PR (@NCAA_PR) October 4, 2023
#NFLNoles Week 4 spotlight:@godschild3_ made 6 solo tackles and an interception that helped clinch the Chargers’ win— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 4, 2023
Tune-in: NFL Sunday Ticket On YouTube https://t.co/ave90vpkub#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/zr5SAFzILh
Soccer
We look to stay unbeaten tomorrow night against the Cardinals— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 4, 2023
Preview⬇️#OneTribe https://t.co/kNVqOCIHpg
Basketball
Baseball
With the class of 2023 now on college campuses around the country ...— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 4, 2023
Baseball America presents its final 2023 recruiting class rankings ⬇️https://t.co/AFZslD9IvS pic.twitter.com/6XvCzouXK6
Softball
Day by day #Team41 pic.twitter.com/Q2v2mLquLo— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) October 4, 2023
Doesn’t get any better than this. Leadership class with @Coach_Alameda ! Thanks for having us Coacha. This crew worked with two classes from @FSUBiz today. We are all on the same team. Love to see it. @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/M4e87zxZlx— Mark Zeigler (@fsuzeigler) October 4, 2023
The @ExtraInningSB Southeast Regional Rankings are posted and @FSU_Softball commit @anna_hinde has earned the top spot! Keep working, Anna! #TeamNC pic.twitter.com/0Wi0hyjOxy— Team North Carolina (Hinde) (@TeamNCHinde) October 5, 2023
All Sports
Florida State volleyball is 5-0 in conference play for the first time since 2015 after beating the Miami Hurricanes in five sets on Wednesday:
The Seminoles’ strong offense was led by junior outside hitter Audrey Koenig, who recorded a career-high 24 kills on 46 swings - her third career 20-kill match. She also tacked on a career-high tying 19 digs, completing her double-double. Seminoles setters Jelli Draskovic and Kenna Phelan also shined as they each had a double-double of their own, each with 20 assists and 12 digs and 23 assists and 10 digs, respectively.
The Seminoles’ defense felt the absence of junior middle blocker Khori Louis, who did not play due to injury. Despite this, Florida State still put up 10 total blocks and 72 total digs.
The match began rather close before the Hurricanes took control and held a 22-16 lead. Kiari Robey then stepped up to the service line and spear-headed a 6-1 scoring run to bring the Noles back and tie the set at 22. The set was ultimately decided by the Hurricanes, 27-25, after fending off a determined FSU team. The first set saw 13 ties and multiple lead changes.
The second set was highlighted by an incredible rally which included multiple one-handed digs and close calls to keep the ball alive, and was ultimately decided by the Seminoles. This set the tone for the rest of the set as the Noles would win 25-20.
Miami then captured the third set and sought to finish the match, but the Seminoles refused to go down as they rallied and forced a fifth set.
The final frame was all FSU where they won in dominant fashion, 15-6.
Audrey Koenig tonight at Miami:— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) October 5, 2023
Career-high 24 kills
Career-high tying 19 digs
.435 hitting percentage#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/6qY8exx4v5
Block Party! pic.twitter.com/nrhQSNh4BX— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) October 5, 2023
Florida State sophomore Lottie Woad has been named the ACC Women’s Golfer of the Month after a September where she earned a pair of top-three individual finishes in two events:
She finished in a tie for first place at the season-opening ANNIKA Intercollegiate and in a tie for third place in the Schooner Fall Classic, as she finished the two events a cumulative total of 15 strokes under par.
In two events and six rounds this fall, Woad has scored each of her six rounds below par, with three of her six rounds coming in the 60’s.
It is the first ACC Golfer of the Month Award for Woad, who earned All-ACC and ACC Freshman of the Year honors in 2023. She was an All-American First-Team selection by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, and an All-American Second-Team selection by Golfweek in her first season as a Seminoles.
Woad (Farnham, England) earned her third career individual championship as she finished in a tie for first place at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. She carded scores of 70-68-70 for a three-round total of 8-under-par 208. Woad finished as one of six golfers in the field who earned below par scores in each of the three rounds played in the Tournament.
She carded scores of 68-66-69 for a three-round total of 7-under par of 203 in finishing in a tie for third in the individual standings of the Schooner Fall Classic. Woad totaled three birdies and 17 holes scored at par or better in the final round. Woad was three strokes under par over her final 13 holes of the round.
Woad has now earned five top three individual finishes in the first 13 events of her Florida State career. Her under par scores marked the sixth and seventh times in 13 career events that she had finished under par, and the fifth time she has finished with a score of 208 or better. Woad’s finished with her career-best tournament score of 203.
Loading comments...