Florida State football, recruiting news: Will FSU start October with a win in Doak?

The Hokies are standing in the way of a 5-0 start

By LastNoleofKrypton
Football:

The Red River Rivalry, ND-Louisville and two interesting ranked SEC match-ups make up the bulk of Week 6’s entertainment; aside from FSU of course.

Each top 5 team has a flaw that can derail their hopes, what is FSU’s?

With another mobile quarterback on deck you can argue that mobile QBs might be FSU’s fatal flaw:

In a 12-team format FSU would face the winner of USC and Fresno State? Anybody else just instantly think of that insane game those two played in 2005?

Greg McElroy says that three teams stand above the rest in the playoff hunt.

Braden Fiske wasn’t on a lot of draft twitter’s radar when he transferred to FSU; he most certainly is now.

Primarily an offensive lineman in high school, Fiske moved to defense at Western Michigan and showed gradual improvement each year before transferring to Florida State for his final college season. Aside from Fiske’s relentless motor, he moves well for his size to get off blocks and rally to the football. He is another prospect with undrafted grades over the summer who is now changing that projection.

When FSU plays Pittsburgh later this year Phil Jurkovec won’t be playing quarterback:

Recruiting:

Ricky Knight, Micahi Danzy, and KJ Bolden will all be on campus this weekend.

But the most important recruit of them all might be four-star defensive lineman LJ McCray.

Other Sports:

No.2 Soccer will return home with a victory after a 2-0 victory vs. Louisville; their next acc foe is Boston College.

It’s almost time:

Alumni:

A congressman and a former No.3 overall pick were on Sod Talk this week:

