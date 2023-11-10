Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles secured another strong addition Friday morning, snatching blue-chip Florida defensive back prospect Jamari Howard. Tack on another verbal commitment for Tribe 24, and it’s a big one for Patrick Surtain!

Jamari Howard is a 6’2, 175 pound defensive back who plays for Norland High School in South Florida. He is currently ranked 123rd nationally by 247Sports (11th best cornerback and 18th best player in Florida). Howard was previously committed to Michigan State, but backed off on his pledge in mid-May. He chose the Seminoles over 30 other offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Howard is among the top prospects in South Florida this cycle and based on his film, the defensive back looks to be a prospect with a very high ceiling. He shows excellent ability to find the football and is willing to be aggressive and jam receivers at the line. He’s a physical presence who isn’t afraid to tackle, and he uses his 79 inch wingspan to his advantage contesting deep balls. If he continues to develop, Howard should blossom into a multi-year starter and future NFL prospect.

With the addition of Howard, Florida State has put together an incredible defensive back class for Tribe24. He joins KJ Bolden, Charles Lester III, Ricky Knight III, and CJ Heard. Howard projects as a pure cornerback in Tallahassee.

Overall he’s the 16th blue-chip recruit to join FSU’s top four recruiting class.

