Noles News: Jordan Travis has third-best odds to win Heisman heading into final stretch of season

Recruiting

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Armondo Blount

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State is gearing up for its rivalry week matchup against the Miami Hurricanes — and Tuesday’s practice was a reflection of that, showcasing a level of intensity necessary for one of the sport’s best blood feuds.’

A hurricane warning flag flew from the top of Dunlap Tuesday morning. If anyone needed reminding, a storm will arrive in Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles took the practice field Tuesday, and as Mike Norvell said, “Nobody needed a motivational speech.” “I liked the energy, liked the intensity that the guys brought to the practice field...I thought the guys came out and worked hard.” On the day, this felt like the most consistent practice the offense put on display in weeks. During the first 11 on 11 period, both the first and second-team offenses scored touchdowns for what seemed to be the first time all year. The offensive line did well in protection, the receivers ran crisp routes, and Jordan Travis consistently put the ball on time and on target. It was a sight for sore eyes as the unit sputtered for stretches against Pitt last weekend and faces a ferocious defense line on Saturday.

Tuesday saw the latest edition of the College Football Rankings drop — and despite some speculation that FSU might drop to No. 5 following its close win vs. Pitt, Florida State maintained its No. 4 ranking ahead of Washington.

With three games left in the regular season — what does this mean for FSU?

So, again, why should you care? Because it means that the committee, despite its inconsistent logic at best (we’ll get to that later), is at least consistent in the ranking itself for the second week in a row. It also means that if FSU wins out (not that unlikely) then there’s no shot at FSU missing the playoff. If Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated when they play each other FSU is likely to face the winner in Pasadena in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

The Seminoles still have the best odds to make the 2023 College Football Playoff according to DraftKings (-320), ahead of Georgia (-240) and Michigan (-160), though the Bulldogs (+260) and Wolverines (+220) both have better odds of winning the championship.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jordan Travis sits third (+850) in the odds for the Heisman behind Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (+150) and Washington Huskies gunslinger Michael Penix Jr. (+150).

College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 11

Former Florida State quarterback Charlie Ward, 1996 Heisman Winner and national champion, was chosen as part of the 2023 ACC Honors Class:

Ward, from Thomasville, Georgia, led Florida State to its first national championship in 1993, the same year he won the Heisman Trophy as the best player in the country. One of the most decorated players in college football history, Ward was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999. A consensus All-American in 1993, Ward won over 30 individual honors in addition to the Heisman Trophy, including the Davey O’Brien Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Maxwell Award. After FSU joined the ACC in 1992, Ward was the 1992 and 1993 ACC Player of the Year, the 1993 Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-ACC first-team selection. Ward finished his career holding 19 FSU records and seven ACC records and was 22-2 as the starting quarterback, culminating in an 18-16 win over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl on January 1, 1994, for the Seminoles first national title. Ward was also a celebrated point guard on the Florida State basketball team and played 12 years in the NBA following his collegiate career. This year’s class will be celebrated during the ACC Football Honors program presented by the Charlotte Sports Foundation at the Belk Theater in Uptown Charlotte on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1, and during the on-field pregame festivities at the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game, set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium. ACC Network will air the ACC Football Honors production on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

MIAMI @ FLORIDA STATE pic.twitter.com/4eREGs2Fiz — parker fleming (@statsowar) November 7, 2023

Soccer

Basketball

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Florida State forward Baba Miller is looking to utilize his experience at the FIBA U19 World Championship — where he won the team title with Spain — to success with the Seminoles this season:

Miller put together one of those stat lines – 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots – in Florida State’s victory over Valdosta State in the Seminoles’ second of two exhibition games on Sunday night left many in attendance hoping his performance against the Blazers was a sign of things to come for the sophomore. It was more of how he accumulated his statistics than his final line in the scorebook that left fans hoping for more as the Seminoles open their season against Kennesaw State on Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center. “Playing for Spain in the World Championship tournament was exciting,” said Miller. “Coming off of last season and having the opportunity to play during the NCAA off season, then winning with my national team, was an amazing experience. It was especially exciting because I had the chance to play with people who have I have known since I was a kid and played with since I was 12-years old.”

All Sports

The Florida State Volleyball Team (18-8, 12-2) was selected as this week's NCAA Women's Volleyball Team of the Week: