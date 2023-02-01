Noles News: FSU athletes earn accolades across all sports

Recruiting

2024 athlete David Eziomume, who also holds offers from the Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Louisville Cardinals, Penn State Nittany Lions and Auburn Tigers (amongst others), received an FSU offer on Tuesday:

Florida State’s recruiting staff remains busy in the early weeks of the year:

I a Great Visit this Past Friday at Florida State #Tribe24 #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/dthSw0WVdN — 6 (@nehemiah904) January 31, 2023

Tonight I play my last home basketball game as a Bear. Senior night... #tribe23.. pic.twitter.com/wrfrVlDc5O — Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) January 31, 2023

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

Class of 2023 signees

QUARTERBACK: 3 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Andre Otto (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Dylan Brown-Turner (TX)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Conrad Hussey (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Edwin Joseph (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

TIGHT END: Kyle Morlock (Shorter University)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Casey Roddick (Colorado)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Jeremiah Byers (UTEP)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Keiondre Jones (Auburn)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Braden Fiske (Western Michigan)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Gilber Edmond (South Carolina Gamecocks)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Fentrell Cypress (Virginia)

KICKER: Tyler Keltner (ETSU) - Preferred walk-on

Football

Florida State football placed a program-record 10 players on this year’s All-ACC Academic Team — offensive lineman, Dillan Gibbons, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, tight ends Brian Courtney and Preston Daniel, wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas, offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel, defensive lineman Joshua Farmer, defensive backs Kevin Knowles II and Azareye’h Thomas and long snapper James Rosenberry Jr.

We kicked off the first in our series of position group reviews, with Ben Meyerson taking a look at Florida State’s quarterback room performance from 2022.

God said it ain’t over wit! 6 Pro Bowls in 7 years… God is GREAT! ALL GLORY TO GOD! Thank you Jesus pic.twitter.com/Sa6aNysFHI — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 31, 2023

Basketball

Fresh off a major win vs. No. 16 Duke on Sunday, No. 23 Florida State women’s basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson was announced as a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award — given to the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

From FSU Sports Info:

Latson leads the Seminoles averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and averaging 4.7 rebounds. She is one of the nation’s most efficient scorers in the country averaging 1.01 points per possession and is also second on team with 76 assists.

After dropping a game to Clemson in what could’ve-should’ve been the Seminoles’ first top-25 win of the season, FSU men’s hoops (7-15, 5-6 ACC) will head on the road to face off against the NC State Wolfpack (17-5, 7-4 ACC).

Baseball

Florida State baseball’s Fan Day, which this year is being presented by Rising Spear, has been set for February 11 at Dick Howser Stadium.

From FSU Sports Info:

The full schedule for the free event is below: 12 noon – Gates open 1-3pm – Scrimmage 3-4pm – Autographs The scrimmage will be the first opportunity for fans to see the 2023 Seminoles this spring. Head coach Link Jarrett, a Tallahassee native and All-American shortstop for the Seminoles from 1991-94, is in his first season as FSU’s head coach after being named national coach of the year the last two seasons at Notre Dame. At the plate, FSU returns freshmen All-Americans Jaime Ferrer and James Tibbs, with Cam Smith named the preseason ACC Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball. On the mound, junior Wyatt Crowell is a preseason All-ACC selection by Perfect Game. Florida State opens the regular season on Friday, February 17 at 5:00 p.m. against James Madison. Single-game tickets for February and March games – including the March 11 jersey retirement of Buster Posey against Pittsburgh – are on sale now at Seminoles.com.

Softball

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the 2023 Florida State softball season, and our Gwyn Rhodes took a look at some of the preseason accolades that Team 40 has received so far.

All Sports

FSU football wasn’t the only squad placing plenty of players on the All-ACC Academic Team, with seven Florida State volleyball players earning the honor — Lauryn Burrows, Emma Clothier, Andjelija Draskovic, Emery Dupes, Audrey Koenig, Ava Pitchford and Audrey Rothman.

Florida State track and field athlete Jeremiah Davis was named ACC Men’s Field Performer of the Week for the third- straight week after logging an 8.21m jump in the Razorback Invitational.

From FSU Sports Info:

His indoor campaign is off to a tremendous start, beginning with a world-leading mark in the long jump at the Clemson Invitational followed by jumping a personal best (third-best in the country) in the triple jump at the Vanderbilt Invitational. Davis pushed his world-leading mark in the long jump further, jumping an incredible 8.21m on not only his first attempt but replicating the feat on his final attempt as well. The performance is tied for the second-best indoor long jump in FSU history, matching Ngoni Makusha’s 2009 attempt. Davis is just one of two athletes to jump over eight meters this season as Davis has accomplished the feat four times in eight jumps.

No. 9 FSU men’s tennis has a top 20 matchup on its hands this week, facing off against No. 16 Florida in Lake Nona on Thursday.

From FSU Sports Info:

The Seminoles opened ITA Kickoff Weekend by defeating San Diego 4-2, before a close loss to No. 12 Baylor on Saturday. Florida State’s record now stands at 5-1 on the season. Florida State is led by junior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, who is the No. 12 singles player in the nation. All six of Cornut-Chauvinc’s singles opponents have been ranked, and he has posted a 5-0 record, most recently defeating No. 23 Finn Bass of Baylor 6-4, 6-2. Youcef Rihane, ranked 24th nationally, is also undefeated in singles play for the Noles. Rihane is 6-0 and has beaten two nationally ranked players so far this year. Sophomore Jamie Connel is ranked 53rd in the country in singles competition for the Seminoles.

Cornut-Chauvic earned co-Player of the Week honors from the ACC after his performance after previously earning Player of the Week and Doubles Pair of the Week honors this season.