Noles News: Super Bowl Seminoles, softball starts season

Super Bowl LVII has come and gone, and with it coming an opportunity for former Florida State football players to represent their alma mater on the largest stage.
Women’s hoops suffered their second loss in a row after dropping a road game to Virginia Tech, softball had a chaotic start to the season with weather delays and schedule changes, and men’s hoops fell to Pittsburg at home.
Football
Six Seminoles took part in yesterday’s Super Bowl — defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh snagged rings as part of the Chiefs, with the Philadelphia Eagles coming up just short and defensive end Josh Sweat, defensive end Janarius Robinson, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and offensive tackle Roderick Johnson missing out on some hardware of their own.
Congratulations to our #SUPERBOWLLVII champions, @DerrickNnadi & @JoshuaKaindoh!!#NFLNoles have now won 4️⃣9️⃣ Super Bowl rings— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 13, 2023
Nnadi is the 5th Nole with multiple Super Bowl wins #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/rQfsd9QwMQ
A great Super Bowl and so thrilled to be able to send these great young men (@jordantrav13 and @trey_uno1) out to experience it.— The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) February 13, 2023
Go Noles and going for it all in 23! pic.twitter.com/PzBR0mwbB5
This is beyond special— RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) February 12, 2023
Biggest game in the world THE @SuperBowl!!! Oooya
Five! Yes Five! Defensive linemen that attended @FSUFootball are in this game on the grandest stage of them all
The most for any position of any school in America
HELLO! Come play for these guys!
pic.twitter.com/7q9rVuqPVc
Recruiting
Stay updated with all the rumbles in the recruiting world by heading over to the FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #1 to discuss anything and everything on the trail.
Happy Birthday Grandma ❤️@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/60qJhcSIet— Kylan Fox (@TheKylanFox) February 12, 2023
Although the Noles are still in a recruiting dead period, there is still loads of information on upcoming and committed players to go around. Get everything you need from Tomahawk Nation’s experts Tim Scribble, Josh Pick and NoleThruandThru and join the conversation.
Basketball
It was a tough weekend for FSU basketball, with both men's and women’s hoop squads losing over the weekend.
No. 19 women’s basketball (20-7, 9-5 ACC) fell to No. 11 Virginia Tech (20-4, 10-4 ACC) on the road, 84-70, while the men’s team fell to the Pittsburg Panthers at home, 83-75, despite a stellar performance from Jalen Warley.
All Sports
No. 4 FSU Softball (4-1) took down Longwood (1-3) in their final game of the weekend after some mix-up with weather delays and a loss on Saturday.
Get us going Kalei‼️‼️— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 12, 2023
She rips one to left to bring home Mudge to give us the early lead pic.twitter.com/Umh4qcZPN2
The Noles will have one final home game before heading to Clearwater. Tuesday, Feb. 14, they will host a doubleheader against the FAMU Rattlers for a Tallahassee showdown. The games will begin at 4 pm EST and will be shown on ACCNX.
The No. 15 Florida State men’s tennis team fell to No. 24 Mississippi State 4-3 on Sunday — Florida State is now 6-3 on the season and will be back in action on February 25th when they travel to Orlando to play UCF.
FSU track and field athletes put together major performances this weekend — from FSU Sports Info:
In Albuquerque, Jeremiah Davis pushed his world-leading mark in the long jump further, jumping an incredible 8.28m to win the event. Victoria Josse was the top FSU women’s finisher in the event with a mark of 5.83m good for 13th place.
Dajaz Defran’s 200m dash time of 22.93 is the sixth fastest in NCAA history and the second-best time ever recorded by an FSU female in the event. Teammate Faith Banks finished 14th with a time of 23.86
Amir Willis finished third in the men’s 200m with a time of 20.77, while the men’s 4X400m relay team of Willis, DaeQwan Butler, Sean Watkins and Alex Collier finished fourth with a time of 3:07.29.
Tyra Wilson led all FSU racers in the 400m with a clocking of 55.93 good for fourth place. Riley Simmons threw 15.13 in the women’s weight through in New Mexico.
FSU’s distance runners had an equally outstanding day led by Alyson Church’s time of 9:01.24 in the 3,000m which ranks as the third fastest time in FSU history. Yasmine Abbes had a personal best 9:17.40 in the same race which is 11th on the Noles all-time list.
FSU swept the men’s 60m dash in New Mexico with Ismael Kone taking first with a time of 6.61, Taylor Banks was second at 6.63 and Amir Willis just on his shoulder at 6.64.
Dajaz DeFrand continued her remarkable performance taking second in the finals of the women’s 60m dash with a time of 7.28, which is the fourth fastest in FSU history and 8th best time in the nation this year. Faith Banks finished ninth in the race clocking in at 7.42.
In the triple jump, Jeremiah took second place with a jump of 16.25m and Xavion Lockwood’s best jump of 8.22m was good for 15th. Victoria Josse’s 13.35m leap placed her fifth in the meet and was the eight best jump in the country so far this year.
Alexandra Webster took seventh in the women’s 60m high hurdles with a time of 8.22.
Caisa-Marie Lindfors led all FSU entries in the women’s shot put with a throw of 16.51m good for sixth place overall in the meet.
FSU’s top performers in distance events in Boston were Samuel Field in the mile with a time of 4:04.14, David Mullarkey in the 5,000m (13:44.14) and Patrick Donnell who was the Seminoles’ top finisher in the 3,000m with a time of 8:11.26.
Loading comments...