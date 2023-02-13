Noles News: Super Bowl Seminoles, softball starts season

Super Bowl LVII has come and gone, and with it coming an opportunity for former Florida State football players to represent their alma mater on the largest stage.

Women’s hoops suffered their second loss in a row after dropping a road game to Virginia Tech, softball had a chaotic start to the season with weather delays and schedule changes, and men’s hoops fell to Pittsburg at home.

Football

Six Seminoles took part in yesterday’s Super Bowl — defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh snagged rings as part of the Chiefs, with the Philadelphia Eagles coming up just short and defensive end Josh Sweat, defensive end Janarius Robinson, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and offensive tackle Roderick Johnson missing out on some hardware of their own.

Congratulations to our #SUPERBOWLLVII champions, @DerrickNnadi & @JoshuaKaindoh!!#NFLNoles have now won 4️⃣9️⃣ Super Bowl rings



Nnadi is the 5th Nole with multiple Super Bowl wins #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/rQfsd9QwMQ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 13, 2023

A great Super Bowl and so thrilled to be able to send these great young men (@jordantrav13 and @trey_uno1) out to experience it.



Go Noles and going for it all in 23! pic.twitter.com/PzBR0mwbB5 — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) February 13, 2023

This is beyond special



Biggest game in the world THE @SuperBowl!!! Oooya



Five! Yes Five! Defensive linemen that attended @FSUFootball are in this game on the grandest stage of them all



The most for any position of any school in America



HELLO! Come play for these guys!

pic.twitter.com/7q9rVuqPVc — RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) February 12, 2023

Recruiting

Stay updated with all the rumbles in the recruiting world by heading over to the FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #1 to discuss anything and everything on the trail.

Although the Noles are still in a recruiting dead period, there is still loads of information on upcoming and committed players to go around. Get everything you need from Tomahawk Nation’s experts Tim Scribble, Josh Pick and NoleThruandThru and join the conversation.

Basketball

It was a tough weekend for FSU basketball, with both men's and women’s hoop squads losing over the weekend.

No. 19 women’s basketball (20-7, 9-5 ACC) fell to No. 11 Virginia Tech (20-4, 10-4 ACC) on the road, 84-70, while the men’s team fell to the Pittsburg Panthers at home, 83-75, despite a stellar performance from Jalen Warley.

Related Florida State falls at home to Pittsburgh Panthers

All Sports

No. 4 FSU Softball (4-1) took down Longwood (1-3) in their final game of the weekend after some mix-up with weather delays and a loss on Saturday.

Get us going Kalei‼️‼️



She rips one to left to bring home Mudge to give us the early lead pic.twitter.com/Umh4qcZPN2 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 12, 2023

The Noles will have one final home game before heading to Clearwater. Tuesday, Feb. 14, they will host a doubleheader against the FAMU Rattlers for a Tallahassee showdown. The games will begin at 4 pm EST and will be shown on ACCNX.

The No. 15 Florida State men’s tennis team fell to No. 24 Mississippi State 4-3 on Sunday — Florida State is now 6-3 on the season and will be back in action on February 25th when they travel to Orlando to play UCF.

FSU track and field athletes put together major performances this weekend — from FSU Sports Info: