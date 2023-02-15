Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles football program have closed the door on the 2023 recruiting class and are now focused on #Tribe24.

In the latest episode of the Three Stars podcast, we discuss 10 Florida State prospects to know (after a great question from TN member Nole1234 in the recruiting thread comment section).

We ended up with two wide receivers, two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, and four defensive backs:

At the end, we also list which players we are each driving the hype trains for this cycle; NT&T is 3-3 since he started doing this in the last few cycles, so you might want to pay close attention to his choice.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Keishawn Mashburn (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)