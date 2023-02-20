Noles News: Recapping major weekend in Seminoles’ sports

It was an eventful weekend in Florida State Athletics, with football spring camp around the corner and baseball welcoming new head coach Link Jarrett with a sweep over James Madison. Adding to that, women’s softball and basketball continued to show why they are some of the better teams in the country by securing wins in their respective sports.

Football/Recruiting

Spring camp is projected to start early next month. Tomahawk Nation will have access to most practices heading into the annual Garnet and Gold spring game on April 15.

Related Florida State football officially announces spring game date

Florida State attended the 84th Brighton Field Day Festival over the weekend, which is hosted annually by the Seminole Tribe.

Thank you to the Seminole Tribe of Florida for the incredible hospitality today at the 84th Brighton Field Day Festival. Grateful for @kyledoney and the opportunity to be a part of such a wonderful event. Always great to see @FSUChiefs as well as Renegade & Osceola! #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/O3UwFvQFe3 — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) February 19, 2023

Earlier in the month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a change to the Florida NIL bill, which will, among other things, allow universities to help in the facilitation of deals with student-athletes.

Baseball/Softball

Baseball opened its first season with new head coach Link Jarrett in a series sweep over James Madison. The Noles outscored JMU 12-7, 5-1 and 17-10 over the course of three days and will head to Jacksonville on Tuesday, Feb 21, to face the Dolphins for their first road game of the season.

Grateful for the opportunity and so excited to be a part of this special night. Great to have Coach Jarrett back home! Future is bright for @FSUBaseball and the #NoleFamily #OneTribe #KeepCLIMBing #GreyHoodieWorkedAgain ⚾️ https://t.co/FIaNVBzYLW — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) February 18, 2023

Sunday Funday for James Tibbs III



4️⃣-for-4️⃣

4️⃣ runs

3️⃣ RBI



First career triple, first HR of season#Noles | @JamesTibbsIII pic.twitter.com/hoYn6MO9LM — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 20, 2023

No. 7 softball (9-3) split its final day at the Clearwater Invitational, ending in a doubleheader against the No. 22 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5) and No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2).

The Noles put away Louisiana 10-2 before losing to the Tide 2-1.

Gwyn’s Players of the Day Mack Leonard was on fire at the plate against ULL. She had a 2-3 game with 2 R, 5 RBI and 2 HR. Krystina Hartley against ULL was her break out game. 2-2 at the plate, Hartley had 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 put out and 1 assist on defense.

Great pitching + great fielding = 3⃣ perfect innings



Katie, Devyn and Michaela due up



ESPN pic.twitter.com/bZJSWIApIf — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) February 19, 2023

The softball team will return to Tallahassee to host North Florida on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Basketball

The No. 24 Seminoles (22-7, 11-5 ACC) held its last regular season home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14, 4-12 ACC) on Sunday while honoring the senior squad for Senior Day. Freshman Ta’Niya Latson went 10-16 for 31 points and recorded her seventh 30-point game of the season in their 80-66 win over Tech.

Men’s hoops picked up their fourth straight loss of the season after a 75-69 loss to Boston College on Saturday. Florida State ended the game shooting 29% from the field and 13% from three, now losing seven of their last eight games.

Caleb knocks down a pair of free throws



2H 0:46 | FSU 62 | BC 66 pic.twitter.com/e38vm7fFfB — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 18, 2023

Caleb Mills scored 16 first-half points and seemed to be the only light offensively for the Noles. Mills finished the game with 27 points and seven rebounds.

Related Florida State picks up fourth straight loss

Florida State heads down to Coral Gables to play rival Miami Hurricanes on Feb 25 at 4:00 p.m.

All Sports

Arjis Pavlidi set a new FSU record in the 200-yard back at (1:40.37), surpassing Andy Hodgson’s original record (1:41.11).

!



Arijus Pavlidi sets a new in the 200 back at 1:40.37, taking down the mark that was set by Andy Hodgson (1:41.11) that was set back in 2009. #ACCSD | #NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/chSaqBzgkJ — FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) February 19, 2023

Women’s golf saw freshman Lottie Woad pull in a 6-under par 66 and sits second in individual at the end of the first-round Moon Invitational.

Lottie doing Lottie things! @LottieWoad carded a 66 and is T1 in the clubhouse during the first round of the Moon Invitational. @Golfstat: https://t.co/GNAxbt9hH4#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/8OoF6lbpNG — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) February 19, 2023

After traveling up to Norfolk, VA, on Sunday, women’s tennis fell to Old Dominion 4-1 and will travel to Syracuse on Friday to start ACC play.

From Seminoles.com: