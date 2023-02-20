Noles News: Recapping major weekend in Seminoles’ sports

It was an eventful weekend in Florida State Athletics, with football spring camp around the corner and baseball welcoming new head coach Link Jarrett with a sweep over James Madison. Adding to that, women’s softball and basketball continued to show why they are some of the better teams in the country by securing wins in their respective sports.
Football/Recruiting
Spring camp is projected to start early next month. Tomahawk Nation will have access to most practices heading into the annual Garnet and Gold spring game on April 15.
Florida State attended the 84th Brighton Field Day Festival over the weekend, which is hosted annually by the Seminole Tribe.
Thank you to the Seminole Tribe of Florida for the incredible hospitality today at the 84th Brighton Field Day Festival. Grateful for @kyledoney and the opportunity to be a part of such a wonderful event. Always great to see @FSUChiefs as well as Renegade & Osceola! #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/O3UwFvQFe3— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) February 19, 2023
Earlier in the month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a change to the Florida NIL bill, which will, among other things, allow universities to help in the facilitation of deals with student-athletes.
Thank you to @GovRonDeSantis and all those who made today possible!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/NbhKdR6Rjt— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 16, 2023
Baseball/Softball
Baseball opened its first season with new head coach Link Jarrett in a series sweep over James Madison. The Noles outscored JMU 12-7, 5-1 and 17-10 over the course of three days and will head to Jacksonville on Tuesday, Feb 21, to face the Dolphins for their first road game of the season.
Grateful for the opportunity and so excited to be a part of this special night. Great to have Coach Jarrett back home! Future is bright for @FSUBaseball and the #NoleFamily #OneTribe #KeepCLIMBing #GreyHoodieWorkedAgain ⚾️ https://t.co/FIaNVBzYLW— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) February 18, 2023
Sunday Funday for James Tibbs III— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 20, 2023
4️⃣-for-4️⃣
4️⃣ runs
3️⃣ RBI
First career triple, first HR of season#Noles | @JamesTibbsIII pic.twitter.com/hoYn6MO9LM
No. 7 softball (9-3) split its final day at the Clearwater Invitational, ending in a doubleheader against the No. 22 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5) and No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2).
The Noles put away Louisiana 10-2 before losing to the Tide 2-1.
Gwyn’s Players of the Day
Mack Leonard was on fire at the plate against ULL. She had a 2-3 game with 2 R, 5 RBI and 2 HR.
Krystina Hartley against ULL was her break out game. 2-2 at the plate, Hartley had 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 put out and 1 assist on defense.
Great pitching + great fielding = 3⃣ perfect innings— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) February 19, 2023
Katie, Devyn and Michaela due up
ESPN pic.twitter.com/bZJSWIApIf
The softball team will return to Tallahassee to host North Florida on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Basketball
The No. 24 Seminoles (22-7, 11-5 ACC) held its last regular season home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14, 4-12 ACC) on Sunday while honoring the senior squad for Senior Day. Freshman Ta’Niya Latson went 10-16 for 31 points and recorded her seventh 30-point game of the season in their 80-66 win over Tech.
For the Seniors #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/lFBrePBXPt— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) February 19, 2023
Men’s hoops picked up their fourth straight loss of the season after a 75-69 loss to Boston College on Saturday. Florida State ended the game shooting 29% from the field and 13% from three, now losing seven of their last eight games.
Caleb knocks down a pair of free throws— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 18, 2023
2H 0:46 | FSU 62 | BC 66 pic.twitter.com/e38vm7fFfB
Caleb Mills scored 16 first-half points and seemed to be the only light offensively for the Noles. Mills finished the game with 27 points and seven rebounds.
Florida State heads down to Coral Gables to play rival Miami Hurricanes on Feb 25 at 4:00 p.m.
All Sports
Arjis Pavlidi set a new FSU record in the 200-yard back at (1:40.37), surpassing Andy Hodgson’s original record (1:41.11).
!— FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) February 19, 2023
Arijus Pavlidi sets a new in the 200 back at 1:40.37, taking down the mark that was set by Andy Hodgson (1:41.11) that was set back in 2009. #ACCSD | #NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/chSaqBzgkJ
Women’s golf saw freshman Lottie Woad pull in a 6-under par 66 and sits second in individual at the end of the first-round Moon Invitational.
Lottie doing Lottie things! @LottieWoad carded a 66 and is T1 in the clubhouse during the first round of the Moon Invitational. @Golfstat: https://t.co/GNAxbt9hH4#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/8OoF6lbpNG— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) February 19, 2023
After traveling up to Norfolk, VA, on Sunday, women’s tennis fell to Old Dominion 4-1 and will travel to Syracuse on Friday to start ACC play.
From Seminoles.com:
Singles Competition
1. #25 Tatsiana Sasnouskaya (ODU) def. #78 Anna Arkadianou (FSU) 7-5, 6-1
2. Vic Allen (FSU) def. #124 Shahar Biran (ODU) 6-1, 6-4
3. Sofia Johnson (ODU) def. Mila Saric (FSU) 6-4, 6-2
4. Alesya Yakubovich (ODU) def. Ellie Schoppe (FSU) 6-1, 6-1
5. Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU) vs. Kristyna Lavickova (FSU) 6-1, 4-6, 1-2, unfinished
6. Allison Isaacs (ODU) vs. Olympe Lancelot (FSU) 6-4, 1-4, unfinished
Doubles Competition
1. #24 Tatsiana Sasnouskaya/Sofia Johnson (ODU) def. Anna Arkadianou/Vic Allen (FSU) 6-1
2. Allison Isaacs/Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU) vs. Ellie Schoppe/Kianah Motosono (FSU) 5-4, unfinished
3. Alesya Yakubovich/Shahar Biran (ODU) def. Olympe Lancelot/Millie Bissett (FSU) 6-4
For more information on the Florida State women's tennis program, check Seminoles.com
