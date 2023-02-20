 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Recapping major weekend in Seminoles’ sports

Women’s hoops honors seniors in victory over Georgia Tech and more

By Tommy Mire
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

It was an eventful weekend in Florida State Athletics, with football spring camp around the corner and baseball welcoming new head coach Link Jarrett with a sweep over James Madison. Adding to that, women’s softball and basketball continued to show why they are some of the better teams in the country by securing wins in their respective sports.

Football/Recruiting

Spring camp is projected to start early next month. Tomahawk Nation will have access to most practices heading into the annual Garnet and Gold spring game on April 15.

Florida State attended the 84th Brighton Field Day Festival over the weekend, which is hosted annually by the Seminole Tribe.

Earlier in the month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a change to the Florida NIL bill, which will, among other things, allow universities to help in the facilitation of deals with student-athletes.

Baseball/Softball

Baseball opened its first season with new head coach Link Jarrett in a series sweep over James Madison. The Noles outscored JMU 12-7, 5-1 and 17-10 over the course of three days and will head to Jacksonville on Tuesday, Feb 21, to face the Dolphins for their first road game of the season.

No. 7 softball (9-3) split its final day at the Clearwater Invitational, ending in a doubleheader against the No. 22 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5) and No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2).

The Noles put away Louisiana 10-2 before losing to the Tide 2-1.

Gwyn’s Players of the Day

Mack Leonard was on fire at the plate against ULL. She had a 2-3 game with 2 R, 5 RBI and 2 HR.

Krystina Hartley against ULL was her break out game. 2-2 at the plate, Hartley had 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 put out and 1 assist on defense.

The softball team will return to Tallahassee to host North Florida on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Basketball

The No. 24 Seminoles (22-7, 11-5 ACC) held its last regular season home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14, 4-12 ACC) on Sunday while honoring the senior squad for Senior Day. Freshman Ta’Niya Latson went 10-16 for 31 points and recorded her seventh 30-point game of the season in their 80-66 win over Tech.

Men’s hoops picked up their fourth straight loss of the season after a 75-69 loss to Boston College on Saturday. Florida State ended the game shooting 29% from the field and 13% from three, now losing seven of their last eight games.

Caleb Mills scored 16 first-half points and seemed to be the only light offensively for the Noles. Mills finished the game with 27 points and seven rebounds.

Florida State heads down to Coral Gables to play rival Miami Hurricanes on Feb 25 at 4:00 p.m.

All Sports

Arjis Pavlidi set a new FSU record in the 200-yard back at (1:40.37), surpassing Andy Hodgson’s original record (1:41.11).

Women’s golf saw freshman Lottie Woad pull in a 6-under par 66 and sits second in individual at the end of the first-round Moon Invitational.

After traveling up to Norfolk, VA, on Sunday, women’s tennis fell to Old Dominion 4-1 and will travel to Syracuse on Friday to start ACC play.

From Seminoles.com:

Singles Competition

1. #25 Tatsiana Sasnouskaya (ODU) def. #78 Anna Arkadianou (FSU) 7-5, 6-1

2. Vic Allen (FSU) def. #124 Shahar Biran (ODU) 6-1, 6-4

3. Sofia Johnson (ODU) def. Mila Saric (FSU) 6-4, 6-2

4. Alesya Yakubovich (ODU) def. Ellie Schoppe (FSU) 6-1, 6-1

5. Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU) vs. Kristyna Lavickova (FSU) 6-1, 4-6, 1-2, unfinished

6. Allison Isaacs (ODU) vs. Olympe Lancelot (FSU) 6-4, 1-4, unfinished

Doubles Competition

1. #24 Tatsiana Sasnouskaya/Sofia Johnson (ODU) def. Anna Arkadianou/Vic Allen (FSU) 6-1

2. Allison Isaacs/Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU) vs. Ellie Schoppe/Kianah Motosono (FSU) 5-4, unfinished

3. Alesya Yakubovich/Shahar Biran (ODU) def. Olympe Lancelot/Millie Bissett (FSU) 6-4

For more information on the Florida State women’s tennis program, check Seminoles.com and follow us on social media at FSUWTennis (IG) and

