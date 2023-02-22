Recruiting

Florida State football has offered 2024 five-star defensive end Elijah Rushing. Rushing, who plays in Tuscon, Arizona, also holds offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Colorado Buffaloes, Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, Florida Gators, Texas Longhors and UCLA Bruins, amongst others.

He’s considered the No. 3 edge and No. 14 overall players by the 247Sports Composite rankings:

FSU also sent out an offer to four-star New York prospect Josiah Brown, the No. 14 athlete in the Class of 2024. Brown also holds offers from the Michigan Wolverines, South Carolina Gamecocks, Boston College Eagles, Virginia Tech Hokies and Wisconsin Badgers, amongst others:

2024 four-star offensive tackle Ory Williams, who also plays basketball for San Marcos High School in Texas, reported a Florida State offer on Tuesday. Williams, considered the No. 21 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite and who is listed at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, has offers from the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs, Kansas Jayhawks, Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers, amongst others:

Rounding out yesterday’s reported offers — 2023 linebacker Montay Weedon out of Washington, DC. While currently unranked, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Weedon holds offers from the USF Bulls, Ole Miss Rebels, West Virginia Mountaineers and Temple Owls, amongst others:

The No. 14 linebacker in the 2024 class, four-star Qua Birdsong out of Lagrange, Georgia, will visit FSU next month:

A repeated refrain amongst critics of Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has been his ability to recruit the high school ranks — but how true is that claim? NoleThruandThru dropped part two of his series investigating Norvell’s track record, this time taking a look at the names that have both been brought into Tallahassee and those that either transferred or didn’t end up committing.

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Keishawn Mashburn (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Welcome to the show J-Lo! Jon Loesche, our newest contributor at Tomahawk Nation, took a look at an idea that’s picking up steam within the ACC — unequal revenue sharing. He tackles the following: how would it affect FSU, and why would other teams in the conference go for it?

Ben Meyerson took a look at how Florida State defensive back and Seminole Wrap guest Jammie Robinson stacks up at the next level.

If you signed up for an ESPN+ subscription (or free trial) to watch FSU baseball yesterday, take advantage of it by checking out Bill Connelly’s look at the transfer portal and what the trends around it might mean for college football in 2023.

My friend and @BigManBigHeart_ Campus Ambassador for #DukeFootball @Jamion_Franklin brought this @gofundme to my attention.



His teammate received a troubling diagnosis and is preparing for a fight. Please read below, share, and help if you can: https://t.co/juHpf07m9d — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) February 21, 2023

FSU vs. LSU game tickets are available for 2023 Seminole Booster members to request today! The deadline is April 18th. Let's paint Orlando garnet & gold!



Request here: https://t.co/SooUuZVAJ9

Renew and request here: https://t.co/9LGHeYUhn9 #GoNoles | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/uX1Ke9AlkG — Seminole Boosters (@SeminoleBooster) February 21, 2023

The Battle’s End is busy:

Make sure y’all have us on Instagram to watch @colaboy_j5 keep the takeover series going tomorrow #dayinthelife https://t.co/t7SXOXAwjE — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) February 21, 2023

Fortunate to send our young men to the John Lewis Legacy Institute Gala commemorating the 83rd birthday of the civil rights icon who fought tirelessly against injustice & inequality. Thank you @andreforatlanta for taking the time to meet with this next generation of young leaders pic.twitter.com/j1srpzHvpX — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) February 21, 2023

Baseball

Florida State baseball advanced to 4-0 on the season with a win over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Welcome to the party pic.twitter.com/E0EfMPgE32 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 22, 2023

HR 2⃣ for Cam Smith



B8 | FSU 11, JU 2 pic.twitter.com/6VzrIktxiJ — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 22, 2023

We go Behind the Mic and talk @FSUBaseball with PXP Man @EricLuallen! A sweep of JMU and a big series ahead at TCU in Ft Worth!



Apple: https://t.co/e3ohekXFZ9



Spotify: https://t.co/ObltEQIIXz — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) February 21, 2023

Link Jarrett says that #FSU will have the same three starters this weekend at TCU but the order will be different. Carson Montgomery tweaked something on his lower half and will be given an extra day or two of rest. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) February 22, 2023

Softball

Florida State softball’s updated rankings:

Week 2 @FSU_Softball rankings

D1Softball: 7

SoftballAmerica: 7

USA Softball: 6

Coaches: 6

ExtraInning: 11 — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) February 21, 2023

The Seminoles take on the North Florida Ospreys today, the first of six games in four days at JoAnne Graf Field this week.

The Seminoles will host North Florida on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before they host the Unconquered Invitational on Thursday through Sunday. The Seminoles will play Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday at 6 p.m. before facing Lamar and the Eagles on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The Noles will wrap up the tournament with a doubleheader with Lamar and Troy at 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

All Sports

Florida State men’s golf athlete Frederick Kjettrup logged a record performance and first-place finish during the No. 11 Seminoles’ appearance at the Watersound Invitational, shooting an 18-under par (66-67-65) — the lowest three-round score in FSU history. Via FSU Sports Info:

He eclipsed a 56-year old record held by Seminole Alum Carl DiCesare, who had a 17-under at the Buckhaults Golf Tournament on March 17, 1967. Throughout the Watersound Invitational, Kjettrup dominated the par 4 holes, totaling 8-under over the three rounds. He also led the field with an impressive 21 birdies in three rounds played. The Seminoles finished in third place behind tournament winner Vanderbilt (ranked first nationally) and 12th-ranked Georgia Tech. FSU shot 24-under overall, using a 13-under final round to end its stay on a high note.

As for Florida State’s women's golf, the squad finished at No. 11 in the Moon Invitational on the Classic Course at the Suntree Country Club, with Lottie Woad finished in third place with a 10 under par score of 206.

Florida State volleyball has officially added freshman libero Ella Rae Goana to its roster.

From FSU Sports Info:

Goana played high school volleyball at Nerinx Hall in Webster Hall, Missouri earning several honors including Conference Player of the Year and First Team All-District, Conference, State selections. During her time, she led Nerinx Hall to their first-ever Final Four appearance in 2020 before reaching the same feat again the next season. She also played club volleyball for HPSTL Royal, winning the 2023 Gateway Region Championship and earning selections to the Under Armour All-American Camp in 2021 and 2022. Besides volleyball, she competed in high school basketball for three seasons receiving First Team All-District and an All-Conference Honorable Mention. Outside of athletics, she graduated high school with a 4.4 GPA that never fell below 4.0 throughout her four years. This resulted in three straight All-Academic State Team Honors from 2020-22.

Sophomore Mason Pullum and junior Cole Clemons, both finance majors in the Florida State University College of Business, tied for first place with a team from Virginia’s Washington and Lee University in the 9th annual Student Managed Investment Fund Stock Pitch competition at the University of Georgia’s Terry School of Business.

From FSU:

Pullum and Clemons topped teams from Princeton University, the University of Massachusetts, Georgia Tech, the University of Kentucky, and last year’s champion, the University of Florida. Pullum and Clemons will share a first-place prize of $2,500 for their analysis and recommendation of stock in U-Haul, an American moving truck, trailer and self-storage rental company.

Marc Julius, who graduated FSU Magna Cum Laude in 1963 with a double major in chemistry and microbiology, has gifted an estimated $10 million to endow scholarships and program support for FSU women with unmet financial need and high potential who are pursuing degrees in STEM-related majors.