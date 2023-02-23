Noles News: Could FSU and Clemson both make playoff in 2023?

Recruiting

Four-star offensive tackle Guerby Lambert, considered the No. 1 player at his position in the class of 2024, reported a Florida State offer on Wednesday. Lambert, who is 6-6 and 280 pounds out of Massachusetts, also reports offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeys, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Stanford Cardinal and Tennessee Volunteers, amongst others:

2024 cornerback Aaron Scott, a four-star prospect out of Springfield, Ohio, also announced an FSU offer on Wednesday. Scott is considered the No. 13 cornerback in the 2024 class by the 247Sports Composite rankings and also reports offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Purdue Boilermakers, USC Trojans, Cincinatti Bearcats, Louisville Cardinals and Pittsburgh Panthers, amongst others:

✞ I am Extremely blessed to receive my 30th D1 offer from Flordia State University! ⚫️ #gonoles pic.twitter.com/xbx5nmFO8Q — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) February 22, 2023

Under Armour Atlanta camp this weekend is loaded‼️



Kam Davis (@Kam_Davis24) is one of those dudes. No. 44 in the ESPN Jr. 300, a UA All-American, and he’s committed to Florida State #NoleFamily @UANextFootball | #UANext pic.twitter.com/evm4fIJbYi — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) February 22, 2023

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Keishawn Mashburn (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)\

Football

ESPN’s Heather Dinich tackled five major questions surrounding the 2023 college football season, of which one centered around the chances of FSU and Clemson both making the final four-team College Football Playoff:

Can Clemson win the ACC at a time when Florida State is poised for a playoff run of its own under coach Mike Norvell? The ACC, which has dismantled its divisions and this fall will pit its top two teams against each other in the conference championship game, should be a fascinating race highlighted by the two former Atlantic Division rivals. This could open the door for both Clemson and Florida State to have a top-four finish if their only losses are to each other — during the regular season and then the ACC championship game. Clemson would have wins against Notre Dame and South Carolina, while Florida State would have defeated LSU and Florida along the way.

The Top 10 College Football Running Backs heading into the 2023 season https://t.co/O7f2PIEJ17 pic.twitter.com/RnTn3kZu9D — On3 (@On3sports) February 22, 2023

2nd Annual Youth Camp! Click link on this post or in my bio to register. Special guest will be announced soon! https://t.co/YXTTXwSMv0 pic.twitter.com/pobUFN0DFR — Jaheim Bell (@dba_bell) February 22, 2023

We officially started this project 79 days ago asking only that you watch us work and judge our efforts in time. Tomorrow we will launch our website and opportunities for public involvement. The Battle’s End thanks @Coach_Norvell for his support and hope that we have yours. pic.twitter.com/WCaaJyHXAI — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) February 22, 2023

progress and growth — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) February 22, 2023

Always great to be with @FSUFootball Legend and @Seminoles HOF @Snoop_Minnis. Appreciate all the support for our programs. Not a better Nole - love ya Snoop and looking forward to seeing you again soon. #Nolefam #OneTribe https://t.co/3pvfhfyUsu — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) February 23, 2023

Basketball

With the most losses in a single season just one game away, Florida State basketball is at a crossroads — what’s next for a program that went from an also-ran to a nationally recognized #NewBlood brand, only to have it go up in flames this year? Michael Rogner, as per the status quo, tackles the question with a look at the legacy of Leonard Hamilton and what has gone wrong just a few years removed from a possible national title run.

Related FSU basketball program at a crossroads

Florida State women’s hoops, who have navigated their own crossroads this season to find themselves as the No. 23-ranked team in the country, is set to face the Wake Foret Demon Deacons on the road.

From FSU Sports Info:

— Picked ninth in the ACC predicted order of finish, Florida State Women’s Basketball is looking to clinch a Top-4 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament. Entering Thursday’s game at Wake Forest, FSU is tied for fourth in the league with Louisville and would be the No. 5 seed if the season ended today. — The Seminoles (22-7, 11-5) are looking to snap a two-game losing skid at Wake Forest, last getting a win in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, 2020, in a 70-65 victory. — Florida State has shown a remarkable scoring jump from one season ago, improving its scoring by 17.0 points per game from 65.3 in 2021-22 to 82.3 points per game this season. FSU ranks sixth nationally in scoring offense, first in the ACC and has scored 70 or more points in 28 of 29 games this year. — Since the 2009-10 season, Ta’Niya Latson is just the sixth freshman to record 30 points or more in at least seven games. In nearly 25 percent of her games this season, she has dropped 30 or more against an opponent. The last freshman to record 30 or more points seven or more times was Caitlin Clark of Iowa, who had 12 games in 2020-21. The other freshmen in that group include Kennedy Carter (7), Kelsey Mitchell (7), Kevi Luper (8) and Elena Delle Donne (8). — Florida State defeated Wake Forest at home, 72-44, on Feb. 2 behind a 21-4 outburst in the second quarter. Senior Sara Bejedi had a +21 rating in the game because of her strong defense against the Demon Deacon primary scorers. — The Seminoles have built a strong post-season résumé, owning three AP Top 25 wins over Duke (70-57), North Carolina (78-71) and NC State (91-72), five wins against the NET Top 50 and 15 wins against the NET Top 100. — Florida State looks to move to 5-0 against the ACC’s schools from North Carolina this season if it can win on Thursday in Winston-Salem. — In her interim season as head coach in 2020-21, Brooke Wyckoff took an FSU team predicted eighth in the ACC to a No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament. She is looking to do the same in what is her first season as the permanent head coach for a squad predicted ninth in the league.

Softball

No. 6 Florida State softball is set for a busy couple of days in Tallahassee, kicking things off the right way with a dramatic win over the University of North Florida Ospreys.

Up next for the Seminoles:

Thursday, Feb. 23 6 p.m. – Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast (ACCNX) Friday, Feb. 24 2:30 p.m. – Florida State vs. Lamar (ACCNX) 4:45 p.m. – Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast (ACCNX) Saturday, Feb. 25 2:30 p.m. – Florida State vs. Lamar (ACCNX) 4:45 p.m. – Florida State vs. Troy (ACCNX)

All Sports

The Florida State women’s tennis team, 5-3 on the season, will face Syracuse on Friday and Boston College on Sunday to start off ACC play.

Florida State beach volleyball players Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff were named to the CCSA Preseason All-Conference team: