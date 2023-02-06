Noles News: Pro Bowl Noles, basketball wins close on the road

Florida State Seminole football has been quiet during the recruiting dead period, leading the way for men's and women’s basketball to shine on the road and at home. An officiating mixup was settled out of court (pun intended), swimming closed out their Auburn invite, golf sits in third place at the Collegiate Invitational and baseball is rounding home to start up its 2023 season.

Let’s dive in.

Football/Recruiting

In case you missed it, Tomahawk Nation’s Brian Pellerin and former FSU safety Jammie Robinson sat down to talk about Robinson’s time at Florida State ahead of a strong Reese’s Senior Bowl showing this past weekend.

Former Seminole stars S Derwin James, RB Dalvin Cook, OL Landon Dickerson, DE Brian Burns and CB Jalen Ramsey were all invited to the Pro Bowl, with some participating and others deep in preparation for Super Bowl LVII.

The Noles currently have the No. 2 transfer class for 2023, according to 247Sports.com, and it is no secret that there are some major playmakers who signed on.

Who ya got?



CB A: 40% comp on 45 targets, 4.7 yds/target, 2 TD, 3 comp of 20+, 19.7 DefQBR, .52 yds/cov snap, 16 passes defended, PFF No. 11 CB



CB B: 43.9% comp on 41 targets, 4.3 yds/target, 0 TD, 1 comp of 20+, 14.2 DefQBR, .52 yds/cov snap, 13 passes defended, PFF No. 10 CB — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) February 3, 2023

Cornerback “B” is Virginia transfer Fentrell Cypress who signed on to the Noles last off-season and intends to be a major contributor in the secondary for 2023.

There is a recruiting dead period going on, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to discuss. Prospects, transfers and evaluations are still going on, so hop in the FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #24 to get join the conversation with The Three Stars. Experts Josh Pick, Tim Scribble and NoleThruandThru will give you all the insight you need heading into spring.

FSU capped off its December signing period with 17 prep signees and 9 transfer portal additions (plus a transfer PWO) for the 2023 class as we move toward Signing Day on the first Wednesday of February. One more addition came on January 30 from the high school ranks.

New defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. met with the media last week and sat down with the voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane, to go further into depth on what he wants to accomplish in the garnet and gold.

Behind the Mic Episode 52 as we hear from new DB’s Coach @psurtain23 and a continued discussion on the 2023 @FSUFootball schedule with @BarNone40 & @_TomBlock!



Apple: https://t.co/9qtKVvhPGD



Spotify: https://t.co/NskZ2Bu61E — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) February 4, 2023

Basketball

The men’s team (8-16, 6-7 ACC) edged an 81-78 victory over Louisville (3-20, 1-11 ACC) on the road, giving them their 6th conference win of the season. Matthew Cleveland was the star of Saturday’s matchup finishing the game with 15 points and ten rebounds, which marked his 17th straight game in double figures, which is now second in the ACC.

The Noles are set to host the Syracuse Orange on February 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU.

Tan’iya Latson continued her bid for not only rookie of the year but also ACC player of the year as the women’s team rolled on. Defeating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-5, 9-3 ACC) in a 72-44 romp, Latson (19 points), Makayla Timpson (16-points) and Valencia Myers (12 points) stole the show.

Their next matchup will be on the road in Coral Gables to face the Miami Hurricanes this Thursday at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on Bally Sports.

All Sports

Women’s golf will head into their final 27 holes on Monday, entering the matchup in third place.

All 12 teams are in for the day and Florida State sits in third place at 9-over par (441).



The Seminoles are only four strokes off the lead heading into their final 27 holes tomorrow. #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/klzGkDaEIy — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) February 6, 2023

Swimming finished out its Auburn invite on Saturday with a few participants turning in their best performances.

From Seminoles.com:

“It was another good day for us,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “They supported each other, and they competed hard. I am very proud of this group.” Sydney Cole turned in a season-best in the 200 back, touching at 1:59.11 for fourth place. Brooke Arnold added her best time in the 100 free, touching at 50.59, finishing in ninth.

Baseball is set to open a home series against James Madison on February 17 at 5:00 p.m. to hit off the 2023 season.

There was a youth travel ball team here today celebrating a birthday. Link Jarrett took some time during a break in practice to talk with the kids and teach them some things. Pretty cool to see. pic.twitter.com/h0X5khMxN8 — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) February 5, 2023

Michigan senior Lily Farkas announced her decision to transfer to FSU via Instagram during the weekend, which will add some needed depth to the women’s soccer roster.

Head over to Glory Days in Tallahassee to meet with basketball’s Cameron Corhen Monday night at 8:00 p.m.