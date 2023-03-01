Noles News: FSU coaches receive extensions, raises

Recruiting

2024 athlete Cai Bates, who plays for Edgewater in Orlando, reported a Florida State off on Tuesday. Rated a three-star by the 247Sports Composite rankings, he also holds offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, UCF Knights and South Carolina Gamecocks, amongst others:

Schools I plan on visiting. pic.twitter.com/KeEJgDZNnj — DJ (@DJPICKETT5) February 28, 2023

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Keishawn Mashburn (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State provided details of coaching contract extensions and raises via a public records release to multiple outlets on Tuesday:

Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins was extended to February 28, 2026, with his compensation being $1.15 million in 2023, $1.25 million in 2024 and $1.3 million in 2025. Additionally, Atkins has a buyout of 100% if he leaves for another program before 2023 to become a coordinator — if he leaves for the NFL, it’s a 15% buyout (10% in 2024) but should he accept a college football head coach position, there’ll be no buyout required.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has been extended to Feb. 28, 2025 and will also receive a raise, making $1.1 million this year and $1.2 million in 2024.

Running backs coach David Johnson has been extended through Feb. 28, 2025 and will receive a $50,000 pay bump in 2024, elevating hinm to a $550,000 compensation package. His buyout is set a 50% in 2023 and 25% in 2024, but will be waived if hired to a head coach or offensive coordinator position.

Special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach John Papuchis was also extended to Feb. 28, 2025, receiving a $100,000 raise to earn $750,000 in 2023 and then being bumped up once more to $750,000 in 2024.

Defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins has been extended through Feb. 29, 2024.

Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was extended through Feb. 28, 2025, earning a $50,000 pay bump to $500,000 in 2023 before jumping up to $550,000 in 2024.

Linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Randy Shannon has been extended to Feb. 29, 2024 and receiced a slight raise, going from $600,000 to $625,000.

Tight ends coach Chris Thomas has been extended to Feb. 29, 2024.

Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, who was hired after the departure of now-Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham to Oregon, received a contract extension through Feb. 28, 2025 as well as a raise, jumping up to $400,000 in 2023 and $450,000 in 2024 after making $300,000 in 2022.

Earlier this month, FSU announced that Mike Norvell had signed a contract extension through the 2029 season, with a new compensation structure that averages $8.05 million per year.

Most 4Q come-from-behind wins in the playoff era:



Arizona State, 14

Tulsa, 14

Florida State, 13

Mich St, 12

Stanford, 12

Illinois, 12

USA, 12

Okla St, 12

Wazzu, 12

9 tied w/11 including Wake, UNC, GT & Notre Dame. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) February 28, 2023

Up to 35! Who's got someone in Arkansas, Wisconsin, or New Mexico that wants to join the family? #ClimbToAll50 pic.twitter.com/Qsh2PmPAA3 — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) February 28, 2023

Basketball

FSU women’s hoopers Ta’Niya Latson and Makayla Timpson were named to All-ACC teams on Tuesday — Latson on the first, Timpson on the second — while Latson earned Freshman of the Year honors and Timpson was tabbed as Most Improved.

From FSU Sports Info:

Latson is the first Seminole to earn ACC Rookie of the Year honors. She is a front-runner for National Freshman of the Year as well, leading all freshmen across the country with 21.3 points per game. The other FSU freshman to earn rookie of the year honors was Chantelle Dishman, who was the Metro Conference’s Freshman of the Year in 1990. The Miami, Fla., native broke the conference record with 10 ACC Rookie of the Week awards this season. She became the first ACC freshman to lead the conference in scoring during the regular season, and led the ACC from start to finish. Latson owns an ACC-leading 18 20-point games as well as seven 30-point games this year. She held an incredible streak of 14 consecutive 20-point games, the second-longest ever in NCAA Men’s or Women’s Basketball behind 18 straight from Trae Young at Oklahoma. Timpson is FSU’s first recipient of the ACC Most Improved Player award, more than doubling her scoring and rebounding production from a season ago. The Edison, Ga., native ranks 11th in the country with 67 blocked shots and is second in the league with 13 double-doubles – which is tied for the second most in a season at FSU. Timpson is the eighth Seminole to earn ACC All-Defensive Team honors, leading the ACC for the majority of the season in blocked shots per game and currently sitting in second place. The other talented names that Timpson joins on FSU’s defensive list include current head coach Brooke Wyckoff, Alicia Gladden, Brittany Brown, Natasha Howard, Jacinta Monroe, Christian Hunnicutt and Morgan Jones.

Latson also has been selected as one of five finalists for the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given to the nation’s best shooting guard.

The Seminoles are set for the ACC Tournament, where they begin play on Thursday:

THE #ACCWBB BRACKET IS SET.



Join us this week for the 2023 Ally ACC Women's Basketball Tournament!



: Greensboro Coliseum

: March 1 - 5



️ Get Tickets: https://t.co/JsfICeF6Cn

Champ Info: https://t.co/8GePjUeXz3

Read More: https://t.co/9NwjiHWbFv pic.twitter.com/PojB7FMROD — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) February 26, 2023

Baseball

Newly-ranked No. 16 FSU is set to take on USF today inside Dick Howser Stadium — via FSU Sports Info, FSU leads the all-time series with USF, 72-16, and has won two straight, in 2018 and 2020.

#FSU Baseball has picked up its second 2027 commitment from OF Preston Matricardi. Matricardi is ranked the No. 42 overall player in the class by Perfect Game. Plays on the same travel team as Chase Fuller, the #Noles other ‘27 commitment. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) March 1, 2023

Softball

Excited to honor all of our Dugout Club members at the first annual Dugout Club Classic this weekend pic.twitter.com/gHfeHuvIhx — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 28, 2023

Kat being Kat



She currently has the fourth-lowest ERA in the NCAA among pitchers who have made 11 or more appearances #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/FOOf6VDJzp — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 28, 2023

Week 3 @FSU_Softball rankings

D1Softball: 4

SoftballAmerica: 6

USA Softball: 5

Coaches: 5

ExtraInning: 7 — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) February 28, 2023

All Sports

Behind the Mic Episode 59 as we preview the ACC WBB Tournament with @AriyaMassoudi! He also breaks down the 6-1 start for #16 @FSUBaseball. Go Noles!!!



Apple: https://t.co/eEoymyevbx



Spotify: https://t.co/ZihLUlXBhN — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) February 28, 2023

Florida State men’s tennis sophomores Joshua Dous-Karpenschif and Maks Silagy were tabbed as ACC Doubles Pair of the Week after taking down the No. 48-ranked doubles pair, UCF’s Lleyton Cronje and Bogdan Pavel.

Florida State freshman women’s tennis player Millie Bissett earned ACC co-Freshman of the Week honors after she earned four total wins last weekend.

From FSU Sports Info: