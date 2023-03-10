Welcome to the 2nd edition of the Official #Tribe24 Recruiting Thread! Florida State currently has a top-5 recruiting class for the 2024 cycle, holding 9 verbal commitments at this time. The Seminoles are well-represented in Florida (6) and Georgia (3) and have above a 50% blue-chip ratio in the class as of this writing.

Who'll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit?

Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a podcast channel called Everything Noles, which includes our rebranded recruiting podcast, The Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars.

For those of you on social media, The Three Stars have a Twitter account that you can follow! Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheThree_Stars

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:

(2/15/23): Florida State of Recruiting: 10 recruits to know for Tribe24

(1/21/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing the latest FSU visitors

(1/20/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Breaking down new defensive players from #Tribe23

(1/19/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing offensive newcomers from #Tribe23

(12/16/22): Analyzing transfer portal commitments, previewing 12/16 weekend visitors

(12/15/22): Recapping 12/9 visitors as ESD approaches

(11/22/22): Instant reaction to Brock Glenn’s commitment, pre-signing day thoughts

(9/23/22): Breaking down the visitor list for Boston College

(9/23/22): Instant reaction to 5 star WR Hykeem Williams commitment

(9/21/22): Instant reaction to Blake Nichelson’s commitment

(9/2/22): Caziah Holmes, Tribe24 outreach, and LSU visitors

(8/15/22): Instant reaction to Kenton Kirkland’s commitment

(8/5/22): Instant reaction to Samuel Singleton’s commitment

(8/2/22): Seminole Showcase recap, quarterback recruiting

(7/5/22): Some blue chip lineman commits and NIL thoughts

(6/16/22): Recapping a trio of commits and Tae Woody’s addition to the roster

(6/9/22): Breaking down the QB targets

(3/29/22): Quarterbacks

(3/3/22): Previewing FSU’s first 2023 Elite Junior Day