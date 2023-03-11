Florida State football has extended a scholarship offer to Jonah Winston, a 2026 prospect from Hoover High in Alabama.

If that name seems familiar, it’s for a reason — he’s the younger brother of former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston.

He just wrapped up his freshman season at Hoover, playing multiple positions on offense including receiver, running back and quarterback while reportedly becoming the first freshman to ever start at quarterback on varsity at the school. While he logged just eight attempts under center (completing five passes for 39 yards), he found steady production both carrying and catching the ball, racking up 56 yards and two scores on the ground with 127 yards and a touchdown off 12 receptions.

Winston has also reported offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Marshall Thundering Herd, Troy Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies.

Jonah Winston Highlights



Extremely bright future ahead for C/O 2026 prospect @Jpw2026 at 7A Hoover High School with offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Marshall & Troy!



Jonah excels in the classroom & on-the-field



Close-up : @patrickdeavours



#LetsWinTogether pic.twitter.com/t98SsKpFya — Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) February 2, 2023

While he’s working to establish his own name in athletics, playing both baseball and football like his older brother before him, he retains the same confidence that Jameis exhibited at FSU and since.

“Yes of course I believe I am a better athlete than my brother at this age!” he said to Tomahawk Nation last June. “He has me beat in smarts and experience though... If there was something I can take from my brother is his work ethic, smarts, passion, and dog mentality.”