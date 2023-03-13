Noles News: What’s the biggest storyline for FSU football this spring?

Recruiting

With big names from FSU’s past and prospects that head coach Mike Norvell and his staff hope to make part of the Seminoles’ future all flocking to Tallahassee this past few days, it was a major Florida State recruiting weekend that the program hopes to reap rewards from as it continues to build out its 2024 class (and beyond).

Really want to thank @FSUFootball for letting us come down and clinic with them and watch our guy @Brock1Glenn Absolute first class program and staff. pic.twitter.com/msGzZtbz88 — Lausanne Football (@LausanneFB) March 12, 2023

Had a great time hanging with you Trey yesterday. Soaked up every piece of information ✊ — Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) March 12, 2023

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Jimothy Lewis is down to Schools!



The 6’6 290 IOL from Madison, MS (attends IMG Academy) is ranked as a Top 140 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 7 IOL)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/hQxvkmN7z0 pic.twitter.com/B01whvk5d3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 13, 2023

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Keishawn Mashburn (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

ESPN took a look at each ACC team as spring camp gets underway — here’s what they had to say about the Seminoles:

Top storyline: The Seminoles rank No. 1 in the nation in returning production, including bringing back their quarterback (Jordan Travis), leading rusher (Trey Benson) and leading receiver (Johnny Wilson). There are not many high-profile position battles that need to be addressed in the spring. The biggest storyline centers around how this team handles the increased expectations and hype following a 10-win season. Florida State is a legitimate threat to win the ACC this year for the first time in seven years. Nobody is talking about hot seats and whether Florida State can ever get back as a program. Now the talk is whether this team can contend for the playoff. How Mike Norvell and his team handles all that outside noise will be fascinating to watch. Newcomer to watch: Once again, Florida State has no shortage of transfers as Norvell and his staff continue to rely on a model that allows them to integrate veteran playmakers into their team. It has worked wonders since Norvell arrived. Among this year’s talented group of transfers, keep an eye on Virginia transfer cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, who ranked No. 1 in the ACC and ninth nationally in pass breakups in a breakout season in 2022. He has the potential to be the best shutdown cornerback in the ACC.

Also from ESPN, a look at how each of college football’s top teams will offset its biggest personnel losses. For FSU, it’s figuring out how to replace Jammie Robinson’s production:

Biggest loss: DB Jammie Robinson. Robinson was all over the field for the Seminoles, leading the team with 99 tackles, breaking up five passes and recording one interception and one sack in 2022. His presence in the secondary helped Florida State rank sixth in pass defense (165.4 yards per game) and win the Cheez-It Bowl over Oklahoma. Who will replace him? Coach Mike Norvell used the transfer portal quite a bit this offseason but did not add a safety to replace Robinson. The staff has Shyheim Brown, who had 36 total tackles and broke up two passes, already on the roster. Omarion Cooper (14 tackles, one interception) will also have a shot at helping at safety, and the Seminoles also signed three-star safety Kenton Kirkland in the 2023 class.

Honored to be a part of the @FSUFootball brick ceremony for All American @ii_jermaine with @Coach_Norvell today. Jermaine’s impact on the culture of the program and our department will be felt for years to come.



Once a Nole Always a Nole pic.twitter.com/xubHQRsiWI — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) March 12, 2023

I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! @MiamiDolphins LETSGO! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 12, 2023

Tyreek Hill vs. Jalen Ramsey in practice will be must-watch pic.twitter.com/L70i3CtgoQ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 12, 2023

Basketball

FSU women’s basketball is going dancing, with the Seminoles selected as a No. 7 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Florida State will face off against the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs.

Baseball

A jam-packed weekend for FSU baseball — after welcoming back football alum on Friday, with former baseball player Jameis Winston taking the mound for first pitch ahead of a win, the No. 21 Seminoles clinched the series against the Panthers on Saturday following a jersey retirement ceremony for future Cooperstown inductee Buster Posey.

Welcome home @BusterPosey! Thank you for all you continue to do for the program. #8 will forever be honored by @FSUBaseball on Mike Martin Field. One of the all time greats to ever wear the garnet and gold! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/lvZiqb83BO — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) March 12, 2023

Softball

No. 6 FSU softball started strong but faltered in the final two games of its major matchup vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State this weekend — the Seminoles will now have to bounce back and face off against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday.

All Sports

Florida State men’s golf is hosting the Seminole Intercollegiate, which kicks off Monday, March 13, at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

From FSU Sports Info:

The Seminoles begin play at 7:30 a.m. with freshman Luke Clanton teeing off first. He will be followed by fellow freshman Jack Bigham (7:39 a.m.), junior Brett Roberts (7:48 a.m.), redshirt junior Cole Anderson (7:57 a.m.) and junior Frederik Kjettrip (8:06 a.m.). Michael Mays (9:15 a.m.), Patrick McCann (9:24 a.m.) and Gray Albright (9:24 a.m.) will play as individuals. The Seminoles host a 15-team field that includes Arkansas State, Boston College, FAU, FGCU, Indiana, Jacksonville, Lamar, Lipscomb, North Alabama, Ole Miss, Southern Illinois, Troy, UAB and VCU. Rounds 1 and 2 will both take place on Monday with continuous play following the first round. The final round on Tuesday is slated to begin at 8 a.m. The Seminole Legacy Golf Club will host its first regular-season men’s golf event beginning Monday. The course was recognized as one of the Top 15 best courses in Florida recently by Golf.com. The Seminole Legacy Golf Club was recently renovated in 2020.

An up-and-down weekend for No. 23 FSU men’s tennis, who beat NC Central but lost to No. 32 NC State on Sunday.

Bad vibes from the Wolfpack all around on the tennis front, with Florida State women’s team (7-6, 2-3 ACC) falling to No. 5 NC State.

FSU women’s golfer Charlotte Heath earned a second-place finish at the Valspar Augusta Invitational after the final round was canceled due to heavy winds and rainfall. Heath shot a combined two-round score of 7-under par (137), while No. 12 Florida State placed third as a team in the standings at 1-under par.