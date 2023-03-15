Noles News: Jordan Travis has second-best Heisman odds

Recruiting

2024 four-star wide receiver Elijah Moore has included FSU in his top 10 alongside the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies, Wisconsin Badgers, Maryland Terrapins and Florida Gators.

Moore, who measures up at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and plays at Good Counsel High School in Maryland, recently announced upcoming visits which include Florida State on April 4.

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Keishawn Mashburn (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis currently has the second-best odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy, according to DraftKings, sitting at +1000 behind reigning winner Caleb Williams (+500).

FSU has the seventh-best odds to win the 2023 national title (+2000) behind Georgia (+240), Alabama (+500), Ohio State (+750), Michigan (+1000), USC (+1400), Clemson and LSU (+1600).

Newcomer Player Eval: RS-JR CB) Fentrell Cypress II UVA Transfer, has played field CB & Boundary CB. FSU DB room will have a multitude of competition this Spring & Fall. Here is some ️that caught my eye. Welcome to the #NoleFamily @FentrellC4 #KeepCLIMBing #CalculatedChaos #FSU pic.twitter.com/U1mUeQ4HYg — Bryan Stork (@CoachBStork) March 14, 2023

“Just electric. I think that’s going to be the best way to describe this offense.” Yeah Clemson QB Cade Klubnik is pretty stoked to have new OC Garrett Riley as he discussed with me and @ADavidHaleJoint on In Play today ⁦@accnetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/63CLCTsm9K — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) March 14, 2023

All Glory to God! Chicago pic.twitter.com/0q4RGyRsW4 — DeMarcus Walker (@livinglegend_44) March 14, 2023

Basketball

FSU women’s hoops signee Avery Treadwell was named the 2023 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association 4A Miss Basketball after averaging a double-double throughout her senior season.

From FSU Sports Info:

In her established high school career, the native of Knoxville has collected more than 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocked shots. Treadwell guided Bearden to an unblemished 35-0 mark this season until reaching the 4A quarterfinals. In her junior season, Treadwell sparked Bearden to a state championship when she recorded a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Farragut. She was the state tournament MVP and averaged 15.0 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots. Treadwell is part of a dynamic four-member incoming class that also includes one of the top junior college players in forward Sakyia White (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) as well as sharp-shooting Spaniards Lucía Navarro (Valencia, Spain) and Carla Viegas (Malaga, Spain).

Baseball

No. 21 FSU lost the first game of a midweek two-game series vs. the UCF Knights, falling 14-3 on the road.

Softball

A tough road slate for No. 6 FSU came to a close last night with the Seminoles coming up just short against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners.

From Gwyn Rhodes:

In the bottom of the inning, OU didn’t let the ‘Noles hold the lead for long. Back to back singles started the offense for the Sooners. A double from Haley Lee tied the game, and a single that bounced off Dubois, from Tiarre Jennings, put OU back in the drivers seat. The 5-4 lead took DuBois out of the game, and Allison Royalty entered. She only allowed a single, and didn’t allow another run. FSU couldn’t tack on another run in the 5th against new pitcher Jordy Bahl. Defensively, Royalty produced the first scoreless frame for her staff since the first inning. Sandercock re-entered in the 6th with two outs, keeping it a 5-4 and giving her team another shot. Against Bahl, the ‘Noles went 1-2-3 in the final two innings and fell to Oklahoma by one run.

All Sports

No. 8 FSU men’s golf won the Seminole Intercollegiate at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club by 38 shots on Tuesday afternoon, finishing 14-under par.

From FSU Sports Info:

The day was especially poetic for junior Gray Albright, who won his first collegiate tournament at 10-under overall, including an impressive 3-under 69 in his final round. Finishing up on the 17th hole due to a shot-gun start, the Ocala native sealed the deal with consecutive birdies on holes 15 and 16 before recording a par on 17. Incredibly, six out of the Top 10 finishers suited up for the Garnet and Gold. Besides Gary Albright, Frederik Kjettrup and Luke Clanton, junior Brett Roberts shot 1-under overall to place fifth. Freshman Jack Bigham tied for sixth at even par while redshirt junior Cole Anderson finished in eighth at 2-over.

The 2023 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships kick off today, with FSU athletes set to compete in the 200 medley relay as well as multiple individual events.

Wednesday, March 15 6 p.m. – 200 medley relay Watch: https://noles.co/3JnQId4 Results: https://swimmeetresults.tech/NCAA-Division-I-Women-2023/ Thursday, March 16 Prelims – 10 a.m. 200 IM: Anna Metzler, Edith Jernstedt, Maddy Huggins; 1-meter diving – Samantha Vear Watch Swim: https://noles.co/42n86Y2 Watch Dive: https://noles.co/3lbDU14 Finals – 6 p.m. Watch: https://noles.co/3latFdz Results: https://swimmeetresults.tech/NCAA-Division-I-Women-2023/ Friday, March 17 Prelims – 10 a.m. 400 IM – Anna Metzler; 100 fly – Edith Jernstedt; 100 breast – Maddy Huggins, Julia Mansson; 3-meter – Samantha Vear Watch Swim: https://noles.co/3JgggbN Watch Dive: https://noles.co/3mIdlRw Finals – 6 p.m. Watch: https://noles.co/404eTnt Results: https://swimmeetresults.tech/NCAA-Division-I-Women-2023/ Saturday, March 18 Prelims – 10 a.m. 200 breast – Maddy Huggins, Julia Masson; 200 fly – Edith Jernstedt Watch: https://noles.co/42amAdD Finals – 6 p.m. Watch: https://noles.co/3ldL19q Results: https://swimmeetresults.tech/NCAA-Division-I-Women-2023/

Lea Nienhaus, an Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Florida State, has been granted the Faculty Early Career Development Award by the National Science Foundation. The award recognizes her research in enhancing the effectiveness of solar cells by exploring light-matter interactions in semiconductors.

From FSU:

Nienhaus joined FSU’s faculty in 2018 and teaches freshman chemistry, advanced inorganic chemistry and graduate physical chemistry in addition to leading the Nienhaus Lab, a close-knit group working together to shine a light on the details of the interface between inorganic and organic semiconductors and push the boundaries of optical spectroscopy. This type of spectroscopy uses UV, visible or infrared light to investigate the physical, chemical or structural properties of materials. With a better understanding of these properties, the group can investigate how to convert low-energy light into high-energy light in semiconducting materials. “The world has already entered a climate crisis, and we’re at a point where we need to switch to renewable energies fast,” Nienhaus said. “Some of the basic limitations of our current solar cells are that they can only utilize a small fraction of absorbed sunlight effectively. Our goal is to turn infrared light that currently can’t be used by solar cells into visible light that can be absorbed by standard silicon solar cells. By accessing that portion of the solar spectrum, solar cell efficiency can increase and hopefully improve our approach to green energy.”

Professor of Physics Oskar Vafek, physicist and researcher at the FSU-headquartered National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, has been elected a Fellow of the American Physical Society.

From FSU: