Noles News: First FSU scrimmage in the books as spring camp continues

Recruiting

Really enjoyed my time in Tallahassee this weekend! Thank you to the whole FSU staff for showing love! #KeepClimbing @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller @coreyfuller4 pic.twitter.com/Aj5btM22S2 — Montay Weedon (@MontayWeedon_) March 26, 2023

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Keishawn Mashburn (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State held its first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday — afterward, head coach Mike Norvell, as well as offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis, spoke with the media to offer insight and thoughts on the action.

Basketball

Such wild paths to the final four:



UConn: superior talent that was terrible in the middle season



SDSU: All defense, no offense



FAU: Balanced, undersized old dudes



Miami: Ruiz's checkbook



Lots of ways to get it done — Rogner (@MichaelRogner) March 26, 2023

Baseball

In an attempt to stop a sudden slide, FSU baseball fell short once more, this time being swept by No. 8 Virginia on the road.

Softball

No. 7 FSU softball secured another ACC series win on Sunday, taking down the Duke Blue Devils on the road.

All Sports

Florida State women’s tennis (10-7, 3-4 ACC) fell to the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers 4-3 on Sunday:

Virginia kicked off the match with wins in all three doubles matches to take an early 1-0 lead. Florida State’s Vic Allen tied the match with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles against the 43rd-ranked Julia Adams. The Seminoles took the lead when Ellie Schoppe won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles against the 89th-ranked Hibah Shaikh. The Cavaliers responded with wins at No. 5 and No. 1 singles to take a 3-2 lead. Redshirt sophomore Alice Amendola was able to tie the match up again 3-3 with a thrilling 6-1, 7-6 (4) win at No. 6 singles. The match came down to No. 4 singles and Virginia was able to pull away in the third set.

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles beach volleyball (16-2) won each of its games in the LSU Invitational.

No. 7 Florida State men’s golf is set to kick off the Valspar Collegiate Invitational at Floridian Golf Club in Palm City today, with FSU teeing off at 8 a.m. to play 36 holes.