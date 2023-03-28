The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away.

Today brought news that Florida State veteran defensive end Derrick McLendon II has decided to enter the transfer portal.

McLendon played in all 13 games for FSU this past season, starting 12, and accumulated 37 tackles (5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 3 QB hurries, and a fumble recovery. He’s played in 38 total games during his time at FSU, and will now take that wealth of experience to a new school. McLendon undoubtedly hopes to be a prominent focal point of the defense at his new destination and should have plenty of suitors.

Losing such an experienced veteran hurts FSU’s defensive end rotation, particularly since McLendon is coming off his most productive season yet in 2022. That said, the Seminoles have a strong defensive line rotation heading into the 2023 campaign. FSU added significant talent from the transfer portal in utility DL Braden Fiske and EDGE Gilber Edmond, as well as JUCO DL Jaden Jones and blue-chip Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr.

From McLendon’s FSU bio:

2022

Played in all 13 games with 12 starts…recorded 37 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and three quarterback hurries…earned team’s Bill McGrotha Award…made career-high eight tackles, including 1.0 sack, vs. No. 4 Clemson…registered three solo tackles, 1.0 sack, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry in 35-31 win at Louisville…fumble recovery ended Cardinals’ drive inside red zone and was returned 15 yards…had five tackles, 0.5 sack, and one quarterback hurry in 45-38 victory vs. Florida…recorded five tackles and one quarterback hurry in 44-14 win vs. Boston College…made two solo tackles, 1.0 sack, at No. 14 NC State…had one tackle in season-opening 47-7 win vs. Duquesne…made two tackles in 24-23 win vs. LSU…recorded three tackles, 0.5 for loss, vs. No. 22 Wake Forest…made three tackles in 45-3 victory at Miami…had 1.0 sack in 38-3 win at Syracuse…registered one tackle in 41-16 win vs. Georgia Tech and in 49-17 win vs. Louisiana…made two tackles in 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl victory vs. Oklahoma.

2021:

Appeared in all 12 games…recorded 16 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery…posted career-high 1.5 tackles for loss in back-to-back games…recorded two tackles, 1.5 for loss with 0.5 sack, and one forced fumble vs. Jacksonville State…forced fumble vs. Gamecocks led to FSU’s first touchdown…made career-high four tackles, including career-best 1.5 sacks, and one quarterback hurry at Wake Forest…registered solo stop in season opener vs. No. 9 Notre Dame…made one tackle vs. Louisville…recorded one tackle, 0.5 sack, vs. UMass…had three tackles at Clemson…made one solo stop vs. North Carolina State…registered first collegiate fumble recovery vs. Miami…fumble recovery vs. Hurricanes led to FSU touchdown on next play for 14-0 lead…recorded two solo tackles, including 1.0 sack, at Boston College…had one tackle in season finale at Florida.

2020:

Played in all nine games and recorded seven tackles, including 2.5 for loss…had season-best two solo tackles, 1.0 for loss, vs. Pitt…made solo tackle in season opener vs. Georgia Tech…had one tackle at No. 12 Miami…registered solo tackle for loss in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina…had 0.5 tackle for loss at North Carolina State…recorded solo tackle in 56-35 win vs. Duke.

2019:

Appeared in four games and was credited with 0.5 tackle for loss…registered first career tackle in 35-17 victory vs. Syracuse…also saw action vs. North Carolina State, at No. 2 Clemson and at Wake Forest…redshirted 2019 season.

For all the movements related to FSU’s roster, make sure to check out our player tracker.