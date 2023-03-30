2024 defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn decommits from FSU

Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles lost a pledge from their 2024 recruiting class today.

Defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn plays at Robert F. Monroe Day School in Quincy, Florida. The 6’2”, 280 pound prospect was FSU’s lowest-rated verbal commitment among non-specialist prospects. 247 Sports Composite considers Mashburn the 1,113rd best player in the nation (101st defensive lineman and 140th in the state of Florida).

Florida State was Mashburn’s first offer, followed by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others. He also boasts a 3.5 GPA, per his Twitter account.

