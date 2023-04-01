Things have been a bit quiet on the recruiting front for the Florida State Seminoles. That changed in a big way today, as a 2025 gunslinger from Jacksonville has made the call for the garnet and gold.

Tramell Jones Jr. is a 6’0”, 180 pound quarterback who stars at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Fun fact- Mandarin is the alma mater of Tomahawk Nation’s own TimScribble! A 2025 prospect, Jones is currently unranked by any of the recruiting services used in the 247 Composite rankings. That will surely change soon. I would expect Jones to start as a low 4-star or high 3-star prospect in initial rankings.

Jones chose FSU over offers from the Florida Gators, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Maryland Terrapins, Pittsburgh Panthers, Virginia Tech Hokies, and others.

Jones is among my favorite 2025 QB prospects and his favorite target is my favorite 2025 WR prospect, Jamie Ffrench. As a sophomore last season (his first as a full time starter), Jones accumulated over 2,300 yards through the air with 23 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. It will be fun to see the progress Jones makes in his junior season.

Jones’ commitment is the second for Tribe25. Check out Tomahawk Nation’s Official Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread for more on FSU’s newest commitment.