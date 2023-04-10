Noles News: FSU football gets set for Spring Showcase

Recruiting

2024 four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman included Florida State in his top 10 on Sunday alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide, Colorado Buffaloes, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators and Clemson Tigers. Beaman is listed at 6-foot-4, 266 pounds and plays at Parker High in Birmingham, Alabama.

2024 three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Autry out of Tupelo, Mississippi included the Seminoles in his top five alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners and Auburn Tigers. Listed at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Autry is considered the No. 34 offensive tackle in the class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Are you ready for some pseudo-Florida State football? FSU will hit the practice field twice this week ahead of hitting Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday for the program’s annual Spring Showcase.

For those who might be expecting a typical spring game, prepare to have those expectations potentially subverted. While there’s been no official word on what this year’s exhibition will look like, in years past, Mike Norvell has opted to retain a typical scrimmage and practice format, pitting offense vs. defense in a variety of situational challenges and intensity-focused drills before shifting to what’s been dubbed the “Grand Finale,” where guest coaches get the chances to call the shots for a brief period of “live” play.

This year, those coaches will be national championship-winning alum: on one side, Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Charlie Ward and linebacker Henri Crockett from the 1993 championship squad and on the other, running back Karlos Williams and defensive back PJ Williams from the 2013 team.

Baseball

FSU baseball (13-18. 4-11), which hasn’t won a series since its ACC opener vs. Pitt on March 10-12, will look to get a major confidence boost and steer itself back on-track vs. the Florida Gators on the road on Tuesday.

Softball

After secuing the first-ever top five road win in school history with a sweep of the Clemson Tigers, FSU softball (32-7, 11-1)will take the field next for a Wednesday matchup vs. the Jacksonville Dolphins.

All Sports

No. 7 Florida State men’s golf is set to wrap up the regular season in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial held at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Virginia, with play kicking off today. From FSU Sports Info:

The Seminoles will tee off beginning at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, which consists of two rounds. Competing for Florida State are Frederik Kjettrup, Cole Anderson, Luke Clanton, Brett Roberts and Jack Bigham. FSU is coming off a tied for fourth finish at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational – one of the nation’s most competitive tournaments. FSU is looking for its second win of the spring season after earning a dominant victory at the Seminole Intercollegiate in March. Other nationally-ranked participants in the tournament include No. 6 Auburn, No. 21 Virginia, No. 31 Northwestern and No. 40 Arkansas. Following the tournament, FSU begins postseason play when it heads to Pinehurst for the ACC Men’s Golf Championship held April 21-24.

FSU women’s tennis swept the Louisville Cardinals and FAMU Rattlers on Saturday to wrap up its home schedule,