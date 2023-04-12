Recruiting

Florida State extended an offer to 2025 offensive tackle Carter Lowe on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect out of Toledo, Ohio is currently unranked but has reported offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bearcats, West Virginia Mountaineers, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats, Penn State Nittany Lions and Michigan State Spartans, amongst others.

The Seminoles extended an offer to 2025 defensive line prospect Isaiah Gibson out of Warner Robbins, Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound lineman is currently unranked but also holds offers from the South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida Gators, Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon Ducks and UAB Blazers.

Florida State also offered 2025 offensive tackle Owen Strebig out of Waukesha, Wisconsin. Strebig, currently unranked, has offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Iowa Hawkeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Wisconsin Badgers, Florida Gators and Penn State Nittany Lions, amongst others.

It’s this weekend for sure. Ma duke said she got a meet and greet pic.twitter.com/RHj6TqgZ5y — Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) April 12, 2023

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jordan Pride (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State is putting the final touches on its 2023 spring camp session, amping up for Saturday’s Spring Showcase.

Head coach Mike Norvell, Brock Glenn, AJ Duffy, Tate Rodemaker, and D’Mitri Emmanuel all spoke after Tuesday’s practice, touching on takeaways from the weeks leading up to now and what lies ahead — and more specifically, Emmanuel and Norvell spoke on what it means to have the offensive lineman officially back after he was granted a seventh year of eligibility.

"I've built my confidence throughout this whole spring, so I'm way more comfortable. Jordan Travis is a great leader and he helps us out every day."



@trey_uno1 and @jeffculhane bring you today's practice report presented by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/YidzWYxnh6 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 12, 2023

Before you see him dominate the field this fall, get to know the big man @JeremiahByers38 with a day in his life as he takes over our Instagram this Thursday! Join the family today https://t.co/2KGHLZuS1J pic.twitter.com/VSgAaH02B0 — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) April 11, 2023

Sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Tuesday that the ACC and Jim Phillips are in the process of finalizing a three-year contract extension. This agreement will allow Phillips to remain in his position through the remainder of the decade. Phillips assumed the role of commissioner in February 2021, after having been appointed in December 2020 and signing a five-year contract.

Basketball

Florida State men’s basketball guard Matthew Cleveland announced last night that he’d be entering the transfer portal, joining Caleb Mills.

Noles in the p̶r̶o̶s̶ Playoffs pic.twitter.com/qikJb4cPwK — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) April 11, 2023

Baseball

FSU baseball once again saw a lead against Florida slip away late, falling to the Gators 5-3.

Softball

The fourth-ranked Florida State softball team (32-7, 11-1) will face off against Jacksonville (18-20, 4-8) at JoAnne Graf Field tonight at 6 p.m, with the match set to be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

FSU pitcher Katyrn Sandercock was awarded the ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week title on Tuesday after her performance against No. 4 Clemson last weekend. This is the sixth time she has earned this title in her career, and the second time this season:

Sandercock shut down one of the top offenses in the country this past weekend as she picked up a win and two saves against the Tigers. In total, Sandercock pitched 11.1 innings and allowed just one earned run in three separate appearances. Sandercock allowed just six hits while striking out five batters. She threw a complete game in the second game of the series holding the Tigers to just one run. Sandercock is now 13-3 this season and has won her last six decisions. During ACC play, Sandercock has allowed just two earned run in 35.1 innings. She picked up her fourth and fifth saves of the season to tie the single season school record for saves in a single season and is now just two saves away from being the school record holder for saves in a career.

Florida State senior Kathryn Sandercock joined Tara Henry and Gray Robertson on the #D1Softball Podcast following their sweep of Clemson ️ @FSU_Softball x @k_sandercock



Powered by @S2Cognition https://t.co/AuGObjBzxS — D1Softball (@D1Softball) April 11, 2023

All Sports

FSU soccer players and coaches will take part in the sixth annual “Kickin’ for Autism Soccer Clinic,” scheduled for April 23.

From FSU:

Coaches and members of the team will be on hand to lead participants through drills designed to kindle fun and a love for the game. FSU’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) and the FSU Autism Institute are hosts of the event. Kickin’ it for Autism aims to raise awareness of autism and related disabilities but the goal is for participants to have fun, said Cathy Zenko, director of CARD. “You don’t have to be good at soccer or a great athlete; you just have to want to have fun and learn something,” she said. “Any age, any neurodiversity, any soccer skill level is welcome and if you need any accommodations, we’ll make them.” Sarah Buckley, director of operations for FSU’s soccer team, said the event is one that the players look forward to every year. “They develop their own drills and they’re in charge of showing how to do it and encouraging others,” Buckley said. “It’s a chance for the community to get to know the individuals on our team. I know our players want to help raise awareness, and this is one event where we can do that.” That awareness echoes long after the event, Zenko said. “If you’re not around people with autism you might not recognize it or you might have misconceptions,” she said. “One great effect of this event is that you create natural ambassadors in the community who continue to raise awareness.” In many respects, the event sells itself, she said. “For the early bird registration, you get a T-shirt, food from Gordo’s and Hungry Howie’s and learn soccer tips and tricks from the reigning ACC champions for $10,” she said. “We would love for this to be our biggest year yet.” Kickin’ it for Autism takes place from 2‑4 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the FSU Soccer Complex.

The No. 7 Florida State men’s golf team made history on Tuesday by tying a program record to win the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial Tournament held at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Virginia. The team shot an impressive 41-under par to clinch the victory:

The 41-under team score matches the program-low set in 2014 at the USF Invitational. FSU’s three-round aggregate score of 811 (264-274-273) is the second-lowest in school history. The same team established a low of 805 at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate this past fall.

Feelin all the emotions from the Unconquered Invitational last weekend #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/tRPcj0GJBm — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) April 11, 2023

On Tuesday, the ACC announced the 2023 All-ACC All-ACC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Academic Teams, which consist of student-athletes who have achieved a 3.0 GPA for the previous semester and have maintained a 3.0 cumulative average throughout their academic career. To qualify, the student-athletes must have participated in the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships and/or the NCAA Indoor Championships during the most recent season.

21 Florida State student-athletes made it to the team:

Agnes McTighe, Media/Communication Studies/NFA

Alexandra Webster, Interdisciplinary Social Science

Alyson Churchill, Psychology/International Affairs

Amani Heaven, Digital Media Production

Ava Klein, Biochemistry

Bieke Schipperen, Management, NFA

Caitlin Wilkey, Sports Management

Caisa-Marie Lindfors, Psychology

Coleman Cronk, Marketing, NFA

Ella Madison, Clinical Professions

Emmy Van Den Berg, Pre-Public Health

Faith Banks, Gr.-Project Management

James Rivera, Interdisciplinary Social Science

Patrick Donnelly, Sports Management

Riley Simmons, Pre-Political Science

Samuel Field, Sports Management

Suus Altorf, Pre-Exercise Physiology

Taylor Banks, Public Health

Victoria Josse, Pre-Social Science

Yasmine Abbes, Psychology

Zachary Cloud, Exercise Physiology

Florida State University’s chapter of the Society for the Advancement of Management (SAM) teams, comprised entirely of students majoring in commercial entrepreneurship and is housed in the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship, won Chapter of the Year for the third consecutive year.