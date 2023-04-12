It was seemingly just a matter of time, but blue-chip safety prospect Jordan Pride officially decommitted from the Florida State Seminoles football program Wednesday evening:

Lord I have faith in your plans lead me in the right direction @Hayesfawcett3

JP4❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/0l1pq28ch7 — JP4❤️‍ (@JordanPride5) April 13, 2023

In his statement, Pride, who attends Blountstown (FL) High School thanked head coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State staff for the opportunity and showing so much love throughout the process.

It’s obviously not ideal to lose a player of Pride’s caliber, but FSU has plenty of talented safeties on its board who have interest in the Noles.

In his recent analysis of Florida State recruiting, Tomahawk Nation analyst NoleThruandThru had this to say:

Pride shouldn’t really be considered a commitment in the opinions of the TN Three Stars, as we feel it is just a matter of time until he decommits and likely joins the Florida Gators (unless they screw it up).

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)