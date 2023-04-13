The recruiting weekend is already off to a terrific start as four-star athlete Lawayne McCoy has committed to Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program.

McCoy is a 6’0 170 pound athlete from Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida. He ranks 303rd nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings with 247 ranking him 172nd overall in their site rankings.

McCoy chose FSU over offers from the Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, Louisville Cardinals, Ole Miss Rebels, and many others.

Here’s the commitment video shared on McCoy’s Instagram:

When you watch him on film the first thing you notice is how easily he accelerates. The next thing you notice is his ability to catch the ball in traffic and finish plays. This is an excellent prospect to be added to FSU’s wide receiver room, assuming he signs.

FSU now sits back at nine commitments overall, with five of those being blue-chip recruits. This could be just the start of a very, very good recruiting weekend for Florida State.