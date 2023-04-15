The Florida State Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell will take the field at 4:00 pm EST this Saturday in a culminating “showcase” event that will serve as an exclamation point to a productive spring ball period.

As the team has done the last two years, the day will wrap up with a period that pits guest coaches against each other. There is a distinct theme this year, as Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Charlie Ward and linebacker Henri Crockett from the 1993 championship squad will square off against running back Karlos Williams and defensive back P.J. Williams from the 2013 championship team. For a team with huge goals this coming season, perhaps Saturday will serve as a prelude of things to come.

Mike Norvell’s coaching staff certainly hopes for a strong showing, as recruits from the next few cycles will be in Tallahassee to take it all in. Though likely not exhaustive, here is a list of names that TN’s Three Stars have been able to confirm:

Tribe 24

4-star QB Luke Kromenhoek (FSU commit)

4-star RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

4-star RB Micahi Danzy

4-star WR Camdon Frier (FSU commit)

4-star WR James Madison II

4-star TE Kylan Fox

4-star TE Amir Jackson

4-star OL Jason Zandamela

4-star OL Manassee Itete

3-star OL Tye Hylton

3-star OL Deryc Plazz

4-star DE Dylan Stephenson

3-star LB Jayden Parrish (FSU commit)

4-star CB Jamari Howard (Michigan State commit)

3-star CB Ricky Knight III

4-star S Ricardo Jones

3-star S Isaiah Thomas

3-star S Ashton Hampton

4-star ATH BJ Gibson

4-star ATH Amir Jackson

Tribe 25

QB Tramell Jones (FSU commit)

RB Antwan Raymond

RB Khalid Campbell

OL Vito Shevchenko

5-star LB Jadon Perlotte (UGA commit)

S Hylton Stubbs