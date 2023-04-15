Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles continue to find success on the recruiting trail. This time, Link Jarrett’s baseball squad may also benefit. Today, FSU landed another verbal commitment for Tribe 24, adding a two-sport stud to the fold.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR BJ Gibson tells me he has Committed to Florida State!



The 6’0 190 WR from Rochelle, GA chose the Seminoles over Florida, LSU, & others.



“FSU has been my dream school since a kid. God has blessed me to follow my dreams. Now it’s time to bring a Natty back… pic.twitter.com/L2fg5vSKpT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 15, 2023

B.J. Gibson is a 6’0”, 170 pound blue-chip 4-star athlete who plays for Wilcox County High School in Rochelle, Georgia. He is currently ranked 375th nationally by 247 Sports Composite (34th best athlete and 44th best player in GA). Gibson chose the Seminoles over 15 offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats, Ole Miss Rebels, Stanford Cardinal, Tennessee Volunteers (where he was previously committed to the baseball program), and Texas A&M Aggies.

Gibson is also an excellent baseball player, ranked in the top 100 nationally. FSU likes Gibson at the wide receiver position, where he offers strong hands, good speed, and high-level athleticism. Gibson is a stud in the classroom and has previously referred to FSU as his dream school.

