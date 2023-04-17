Noles News: FSU football looks to wrap spring camp on high note

Recruiting

Florida State continues to round out its 2024 recruiting class, over the last adding two talented receivers in BJ Gibson and Lawayne McCoy.

McCoy is a 6’0 170-pound four-star athlete from Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida. He ranks 303rd nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings with 247 ranking him 172nd overall in their site rankings.

Gibson is a 6’0”, 170-pound blue-chip 4-star athlete who plays for Wilcox County High School in Rochelle, Georgia. He is currently ranked 375th nationally by 247 Sports Composite (34th best athlete and 44th best player in GA).

You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 5 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: Jake Weinberg (FL)

Florida State is set to wrap up its 2023 spring session with its 15th and final practice of camp set for today.

This comes after FSU held its annual Spring Showcase on Saturday — while there wasn’t much “action,” given the format staying true to what a typical scrimmage day would look like for the Seminoles, it did offer a more complete look to the public of what this year’s team will look like.

“I’d love to do that every year,” head coach Mike Norvell said of being able to still hold a practice after the showcase. “In my coaching career coming up, you would have the spring game, spring showcase in our situation...then coaches get on the road, and it’s just all the things with recruiting. So you would really miss out on a chance to go through and really get some of those finer details of teaching.”

One of the most exciting parts of Saturday? The debut of a revamped Florida State football uniform, which is more in line with the looks of FSU past — a welcome change for the 30 and 10-year anniversary, respectively, of FSU’s 1993 and 2013 national championships.

Mannnn, I’m thankful for #9 fr https://t.co/V3Fb2Q7jIF — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) April 16, 2023

There was a non-stop flurry of Florida State basketball updates this weekend — FSU landed a pair of transfer portal players in La Salle guard Josh Nickelberry and VCU forward Jamir Watkins and also hired Georgetown associate head coach Kevin Nickelberry as an assistant coach.

FSU baseball fell to 13-22 (4-14) on Sunday, as the NC State Wolfpack finished off a sweep of the Seminoles.

Link Jarrett threw the kitchen sink at the Wolfpack bringing in a new pitcher almost every second at bat and for about two innings it worked. In the 10th inning FSU took the lead on a Cam Smith home run with two outs but FSU pitchers would only record one more out. Brandon Walker got a ground out before giving up a single and double and leaving the game. Brennen Oxford walked the only batter he faced on four pitches leaving the bases loaded for David Barrett. Barrett walked in the tying run on a 3-1 count and lost the game to the very next batter on a single up the middle. NCSU won 5-4 in ten innings taking advantage of 11 FSU walks and two hit batters. At the plate, the ‘Noles once again were unable to sustain any sort of offensive threat mostly scattering eight hits. The season isn’t technically over for the Seminoles but only the top 12 teams make the ACC Tournament and the ‘Noles are firmly planted in 14th place.

No. 4 Florida State softball dropped one but won two to pick up another ACC series win, this time vs. the Virginia Cavaliers. Next up for the Seminoles is Tuesday matchup vs. the Stetson Hatters,

No. 19 Florida State men’s tennis (17-7, 8-4 ACC) fell to No. 13 Duke (18-5, 11-1) 4-3 on Sunday:

A Duke victory on court No. 1 gave the Blue Devils a 3-2 lead, and then the match was clinched by the Blue Devils on court No. 6 after Faris Khan’s 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory. The Seminoles resume play when they travel to Cary, North Carolina for the ACC Championships next week. Florida State is the No. 5 seed in the ACC tournament, and will play the winner of Clemson and Boston College on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Live stats and live video will be available on Seminoles.com.

Florida State women’s tennis (15-9, 7-6 ACC) took down Clemson (15-11, 3-10) 4-1 on Sunday:

Florida State’s Vic Allen and Ellie Schoppe started the day with a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles. Anna Arkadinaou and freshman Millie Bissett followed with a 6-3 win at No. 2 to clinch the doubles point. The Seminoles extended the lead to 2-0 when Schoppe won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Alice Amendola followed with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 6 to put Florida State ahead 3-0. Freshman Kristyna Lavickova was able to secure the 4-1 team victory with a 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory at No. 4 against the 94th-ranked Daniella Medvedeva. Florida State returns to action Thursday when it begins play in the ACC tournament. The full tournament bracket and schedule will be announced when all seeds are finalized.

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles split day two of the fourth-annual Center of Effort Challenge with a win vs. No.6 Loyola Marymount and a loss to No. 1 TCU — next up for the Seminoles are the CCSA Championships on April 27, where they’ll look to claim their seventh straight conference title.