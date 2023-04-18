Seminole Wrap: What did we learn from spring camp, FSU Spring Showcase?

With Saturday’s Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase and Monday’s practice in the rearview mirror, the Florida State Seminoles have wrapped up their spring season and find themselves looking every part of the top-ten team they’re expected to be 138 days from now when they open their 2023 campaign.

This week, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Max Escarpio — share their thoughts from Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage, the growth they’ve seen out of some position groups and where the team could still improve heading into another transfer portal window.

Plus they discuss Mike Norvell and the staff’s recent success in the high school recruiting landscape, how that bolsters the program and what work is still left to get back to where Florida State wants to be.

All that along with a way-too-early look at the top quarterbacks in the nation and where Jordan Travis fits into that equation.

