Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles continue to find success on the recruiting trail this spring. Today FSU landed a verbal commitment for Tribe 26, and he just so happens to be a legacy recruit.

Devin Carter is a 2026 athlete who plays for Cedar Grove in Ellenwood, Georgia. He is currently unranked but is already a national recruit, choosing the Seminoles over a dozen other offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and Tennessee Volunteers. By the time rankings come out, he’s guaranteed to be a blue chip and should be ranked near the top of his position group (either WR or ATH).

Carter is the son of former Seminole star and RB Coach Dexter Carter. FSU offered Carter last July, and he also performed extremely well at the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl in late December.

Carter played significant snaps as a freshman for high varsity squad, helping lead the team to an appearance in the state title game in Georgia. He finished his first year with 32 catches for 325 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also runs track.

