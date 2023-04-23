Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles are one of the hottest teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting, having recently secured some major commitments for #Tribe24, #Tribe25, and #Tribe26.

In the latest episode of the Three Stars podcast, the guys are back to discuss the most recent commitments Florida State has secured:

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4-star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4-star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5-star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3-star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3-star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4-star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3-star Jake Weinberg (FL)