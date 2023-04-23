Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles are one of the hottest teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting, having recently secured some major commitments for #Tribe24, #Tribe25, and #Tribe26.
In the latest episode of the Three Stars podcast, the guys are back to discuss the most recent commitments Florida State has secured:
- 2024 3-star LB Jayden Parrish
- 2024 4-star WR Lawayne McCoy
- 2024 4-star WR BJ Gibson
- 2024 5-star TE Landen Thomas
- 2025 3-star QB Tramell Jones
- 2026 stud (and legacy) ATH/WR Devin Carter
Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024 Commitments
QUARTERBACK: 4-star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4-star Kam Davis (GA)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star Camdon Frier (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star Lawayne McCoy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star BJ Gibson (GA)
TIGHT END: 5-star Landen Thomas (GA)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3-star Jamorie Flagg (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3-star Jayden Parrish (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4-star CJ Heard (GA)
KICKER: 3-star Jake Weinberg (FL)
