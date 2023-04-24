Noles News: FSU quarterback commit earns MVP honors at skills competition

Recruiting

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Florida State recruiting — on the latest episode of the Three Stars podcast, Josh Pick, Tim Scribble and NoleThruandThru jump on the pod to discuss and break down the most recent commitments Florida State has secured:

2024 four-star quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek showed out over the weekend, earning MVP at the Jacksonville Jaguars High School Quarterback Skills Challenge — the major highlight from him coming in the form of a nearly 70-yard throw:

Our 2023 High School QB Skills Challenge (Male) MVP!

2024 three-star Amare Sanders, who plays for Gulliver Prep in Miami, was offered by Florida State on Sunday. Sanders also holds offers from Duke, Illinois, Miami, UCF, West Virginia, Auburn and Syracuse, amongst others.

2024 four-star safety Zaquan Patterson dropped his final five on Sunday, listing Florida State amongst the Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Auburn Tigers.

DraftKings has released some early odds for FSU games in 2023:

FSU vs. LSU: Pick-’em

FSU vs. Clemson: Clemson -2.5

FSU vs. Miami: FSU -17.5

FSU vs. Florida: FSU -10.5

I just want to thank all the parents for allowing me and teammates to have fun with your son!!! Yesterday meant the world to me thanks to everyone who helped the camp be successful!!! See y’all next year!!! pic.twitter.com/UXvLy2si9z — Jaheim Bell (@dba_bell) April 23, 2023

Florida State tight end Jaheim Bell threw his second youth camp this past weekend, bringing along a few of his new FSU teammates to help create a special day for families in Valdosta.

From WTXL:

Year two saw more than 200 campers take the field inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, where Bell put on a show just a few years ago. Now, Bell is choosing to give back, to teach, and just be the best mentor he can be. Bell also brought in many of his current teammates, guys like Jordan Travis and Trey Benson, so a lot of good coaches, but overall a good day to connect with his community, and Bell was thrilled with what he saw this weekend. “It means so much to me because when I was younger, in their shoes, I didn’t have that growing up so I just want to be able to pour that type of talent, having all of those guys from my school and other schools, just answer questions from them, and it was a great turnout,” said Bell. “Going from last year, when I had the camp last year, a had a little bit under 100 kids, and this year just seeing the turnout, watching it grow, it means so much to me, because coming back to this city and just giving back, it feels great.”

Florida State baseball snapped its losing streak on Sunday, taking down the Virginia Tech Hokies to avoid another conference series sweep and to add a bit of confidence and pride during the final stretch of the season:

The Seminoles continued to show fight despite all of their hardship this season and retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Nander DeSedas got on base with a one-out single and moved to third on a passed ball and productive out by Titan Kamaka. Freshman DeAmez Ross brought him home with an RBI single and the ‘Noles took a 4-3 lead into the fifth. Jamie Arnold collected the win giving FSU a good three innings without giving up a hit and walking just one Hokie and hitting another. Ben Barrett started the eighth by hitting a batter on the first pitch he threw and walking the next on four pitches. It seemed like it might be the same old for the Seminoles as Link Jarrett went to the pen for Doug Kirkland. Kirkland pitched well though, getting two strikeouts and pop up to end the inning and then finishing the game off with a 1-2-3 ninth inning totaling four strikeouts in six batters.

