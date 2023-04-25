Since the arrival of Mike Norvell in Tallahassee, there has been perhaps no program that’s been more closely tied with the transfer portal than Florida State.

In the latest episode of the Three Stars podcast, the guys move a bit outside the world of recruiting to discuss Florida State’s spring transfer portal entries, where else on the roster there could be departures, then finish with a few predictions on which positions FSU may look to bolster with transfers over the spring summer.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Florida State of Recruiting below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts

(4/23/23): Reviewing recent spring commitments

(2/15/23): 10 Recruits to know for #Tribe24

(1/22/23): Discussing latest visitors for FSU Jr. Days

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4-star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4-star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4-star BJ Gibson (GA)

TIGHT END: 5-star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3-star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3-star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4-star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3-star Jake Weinberg (FL)