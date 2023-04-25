Joshua Farmer has announced that he intends to enter his name into the transfer portal. The much-improved defensive tackle will test the market to determine whether he will finish his career elsewhere.

I have decided to enter the transfer portal — J5️⃣ (@colaboy_j5) April 25, 2023

Farmer is an excellent example of how Mike Norvell’s Florida State coaching staff can quickly develop prospects who work hard. He arrived in Tallahassee quite raw, and has improved markedly after taking a redshirt season his first year in the program. Farmer has worked his way into the two-deep at defensive tackle, but may now be looking to capitalize on NIL possibilities outside of Tallahassee.

From his Seminoles.com bio:

2022

Appeared in all 13 games…recorded 15 tackles, including 6.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, and one quarterback hurry…Freshman Honorable Mention All-American by College Football News…Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year…All-ACC Academic Team…Seminole Scholar…tackles for loss total led all ACC freshmen…made career-high three tackles, 1.0 for loss, in season-opening 47-7 win vs. Duquesne…had two solo tackles, including first collegiate sack, vs. No. 22 Wake Forest…recorded 1.0 sack and one quarterback hurry in 49-17 win vs. Louisiana…made two tackles, 1.0 for loss, at No. 14 NC State…had two tackles in 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl victory vs. Oklahoma…made solo stop in 44-14 win vs. Boston College…registered 1.0 tackle for loss in 41-16 win vs. Georgia Tech and in 38-3 win at Syracuse…had solo tackle in 45-3 victory at Miami…made one tackle vs. No. 4 Clemson.

2021:

Played in four games…made first collegiate tackle vs. Syracuse…also saw action vs. Louisville, at North Carolina and vs. UMass…redshirted 2021 season.

BEFORE FSU:

Four-star prospect ranked as No. 43 defensive end in America and No. 65 overall prospect in Florida by ESPN…rated 40th nationally at his position and as No. 89 prospect in Florida on 247Sports Composite…three-year starter for Gadsden County…helped Jaguars reach semifinal round of 2020 Florida Class 4A state playoffs…earned first-team All-Big Bend recognition as a junior…recorded 84 tackles, including 5.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks, and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore.