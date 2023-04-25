Instant Reaction Podcast time!

Tonight, the Three Stars discuss the recent development of defensive tackle Joshua Farmer’s intention to enter the transfer portal.

What are the circumstances around this decision? Where might Farmer go? Should FSU sign a transfer defensive tackle this cycle to replace Farmer? All of these questions are answered, as well as a question from TN member Spear Point about Mike Norvell’s philosophy on the intersection of the transfer portal and NIL opportunities.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Florida State of Recruiting below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

